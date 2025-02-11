rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetan
Save
Edit Image
indian coinfacepersonartcoinmoneypublic domainspiritual
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Financial savings, editable business 3D remix
Financial savings, editable business 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214752/financial-savings-editable-business-remixView license
Crowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetan
Crowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139461/crowned-buddha-11th-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Vajra (17th-18th century) by Tibetan
Vajra (17th-18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139678/vajra-17th-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Saving money, editable business word 3D remix
Saving money, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230399/saving-money-editable-business-word-remixView license
Portrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetan
Portrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139535/portrait-enlightened-teacher-13th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indian
Shiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139398/shiva-and-his-family-10th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView license
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139419/buddha-shakyamuni-10th-century-ce-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Buddha Akshobhya (ca. 1200) by Tibetan
Buddha Akshobhya (ca. 1200) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139517/buddha-akshobhya-ca-1200-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Serpent Deity (Nagaraja) (11th century) by Nepalese
Serpent Deity (Nagaraja) (11th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139450/serpent-deity-nagaraja-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView license
Head of a Jina (11th century) by Indian
Head of a Jina (11th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139473/head-jina-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva and Uma (late 13th century) by Indian
Shiva and Uma (late 13th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139522/shiva-and-uma-late-13th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Money challenges Instagram post template, editable text
Money challenges Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476444/money-challenges-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolian
Mahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139680/mahakala-17th-18th-century-tibetan-and-mongolianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Lokeshvara (9th century) by Nepalese
Bodhisattva Lokeshvara (9th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139367/bodhisattva-lokeshvara-9th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
The Teacher Namgyal Dragpa Zangpo (15th century) by Tibetan
The Teacher Namgyal Dragpa Zangpo (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139569/the-teacher-namgyal-dragpa-zangpo-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Healing hands silhouette, spiritual background, editable design
Healing hands silhouette, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762286/healing-hands-silhouette-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
Tara (11th century) by Nepalese
Tara (11th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139476/tara-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Healing hands silhouette, blue background, editable design
Healing hands silhouette, blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726506/healing-hands-silhouette-blue-background-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139373/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-9th-century-bangladeshiFree Image from public domain license
Business success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Business success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555224/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese
Tara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139552/tara-ca-1300-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Save money word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579413/save-money-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chakrasamvara Embracing Vajravarahi (11th century) by Tibetan and Indian
Chakrasamvara Embracing Vajravarahi (11th century) by Tibetan and Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139458/chakrasamvara-embracing-vajravarahi-11th-century-tibetan-and-indianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424818/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Standing Man (19th century) by Indian
Standing Man (19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139926/standing-man-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Man holding coin, paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding coin, paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955564/man-holding-coin-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139576/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Business word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Business word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9452260/business-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toy in the form of a Temple Carriage drawn by a horse (19th-20th century) by Indian
Toy in the form of a Temple Carriage drawn by a horse (19th-20th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139940/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license