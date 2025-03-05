Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagethangkatibetan artindia architectureindia artworkchurchfacepersonartGreen Tara (1160s-1180s) by TibetanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1161 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licensePortrait of a Tibetan Monk (12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139505/portrait-tibetan-monk-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771094/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139758/buddha-shakyamuni-with-jataka-tales-late-17th-early-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseArhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139589/arhat-rahula-1400-1450-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065611/church-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139565/khenchen-tashi-tshultrim-and-his-ordination-lineage-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseArhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139617/arhats-landscape-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseAbbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980986/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHvashang (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139801/hvashang-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseVajradhara with Mahasiddhas (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139564/vajradhara-with-mahasiddhas-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKuyalwa, Second Abbot of Taklung Monastery, with Three Lineages (mid-13th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139530/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseBodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139293/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522191/church-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseShiva as the Supreme Teacher (17th-18th century (Nayaka)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139700/shiva-the-supreme-teacher-17th-18th-century-nayaka-indianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUshnishavijaya with Stupas (1387-88) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139563/ushnishavijaya-with-stupas-1387-88-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVajrabhairava and Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139816/vajrabhairava-and-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseMandala of Yamantaka (Conqueror of Death) (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139833/mandala-yamantaka-conqueror-death-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseFigure of Tara with Inscription of Buddhist Creed Formula (9th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139397/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCovers of a "Manjusrinamasamgiti" Manuscript (12th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139497/covers-manjusrinamasamgiti-manuscript-12th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167804/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Jina (11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139473/head-jina-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139373/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-9th-century-bangladeshiFree Image from public domain license