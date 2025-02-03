Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenepalfacepersonartpublic domainstatueprayerworshipBuddha Vajrasattva (13th century) by Tibetan and HimalayanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1323 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Maitreya (ca. 1500) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139616/bodhisattva-maitreya-ca-1500-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha Vajrasattva (14th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139546/buddha-vajrasattva-14th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139535/portrait-enlightened-teacher-13th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060232/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060234/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseCrowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139461/crowned-buddha-11th-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068206/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseJina Parshvanatha (1588) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139659/jina-parshvanatha-1588-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060236/buddha-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseTeacher Jampa Karma Dargyay (ca. 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139641/teacher-jampa-karma-dargyay-ca-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068208/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha Akshobhya (ca. 1200) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139517/buddha-akshobhya-ca-1200-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Teacher Namgyal Dragpa Zangpo (15th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139569/the-teacher-namgyal-dragpa-zangpo-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha (ca. 600) by Indian and Pakistanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139376/buddha-ca-600-indian-and-pakistaniFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Vajrapani (1000-1300) by Tibetan and Himalayanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139451/bodhisattva-vajrapani-1000-1300-tibetan-and-himalayanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060026/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139293/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseDefeated Attendant of the Buffalo Demon (13th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139532/defeated-attendant-the-buffalo-demon-13th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSerpent Deity (Nagaraja) (11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139450/serpent-deity-nagaraja-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070537/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139556/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1300-nepalese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Devotee (10th-11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139393/buddha-shakyamuni-with-devotee-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Manjushri (1000-1200) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139452/bodhisattva-manjushri-1000-1200-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070121/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBhairava with Goddess (18th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139769/bhairava-with-goddess-18th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060007/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBuddha Preaching (3rd century CE) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139334/buddha-preaching-3rd-century-ce-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623457/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseAscetic Master (16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139644/ascetic-master-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license