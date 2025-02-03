rawpixel
Buddha Vajrasattva (13th century) by Tibetan and Himalayan
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Bodhisattva Maitreya (ca. 1500) by Tibetan
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha Vajrasattva (14th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Portrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Crowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Jina Parshvanatha (1588) by Indian
Buddha statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Teacher Jampa Karma Dargyay (ca. 16th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha Akshobhya (ca. 1200) by Tibetan
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
The Teacher Namgyal Dragpa Zangpo (15th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha (ca. 600) by Indian and Pakistani
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Bodhisattva Vajrapani (1000-1300) by Tibetan and Himalayan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharan
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Defeated Attendant of the Buffalo Demon (13th century) by Nepalese
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Serpent Deity (Nagaraja) (11th century) by Nepalese
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Buddha Shakyamuni with Devotee (10th-11th century) by Indian
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Bodhisattva Manjushri (1000-1200) by Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Bhairava with Goddess (18th century) by Nepalese
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Buddha Preaching (3rd century CE) by Gandharan
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Ascetic Master (16th century) by Tibetan
