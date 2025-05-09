rawpixel
Kuyalwa, Second Abbot of Taklung Monastery, with Three Lineages (mid-13th century) by Tibetan
India travel blog Facebook story template
Arhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetan
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
Khenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
India travel blog Instagram post template
Green Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetan
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
Portrait of a Tibetan Monk (12th century) by Tibetan
Freedom Instagram post template, editable text
Abbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetan
Winter clothes editable mockup, fashion design
Hvashang (18th century) by Tibetan
Winter clothes editable mockup, fashion design
Arhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetan
Editable children's t-shirt mockup fashion apparel design
Buddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetan
Covid-19 cloth face mask mockup, editable design
Six-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetan
Editable children's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Ushnishavijaya with Stupas (1387-88) by Nepalese
Editable children's overalls mockup fashion apparel design
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
Plus size fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Editable boy's shirt mockup fashion apparel design
Vajradhara with Mahasiddhas (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Editable children's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Worldly Protector Achi Chokyi Drolma (1800-1899) by Tibetan
Editable children's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Mandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalese
Covid-19 cloth face mask mockup, editable design
Vajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetan
Girl's jacket mockup, editable design
Mandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalese
Cute Tibetan Terrier dog element set, editable design
Buddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetan
Editable children's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Raktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetan
Cute Tibetan Terrier dog element set, editable design
Mandala of a Goddess (18th century) by Tibetan
