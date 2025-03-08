rawpixel
Portrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetan
Editable social media addiction sticker, collage element remix
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
Bodhisattva Maitreya (ca. 1500) by Tibetan
Greek God statue editable mockup
Buddha Vajrasattva (13th century) by Tibetan and Himalayan
Headphones editable mockup
Teacher Jampa Karma Dargyay (ca. 16th century) by Tibetan
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Crowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetan
Headphone product mockup, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
Content marketing, editable collage remix design
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Social network png element, editable collage remix
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (16th-early 17th century) by Tibetan
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture background, editable design
Buddha Akshobhya (ca. 1200) by Tibetan
Greek Goddess sculpture png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable design
Buddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetan
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Buddha (ca. 600) by Indian and Pakistani
Digital art expo editable poster template in black and white tones
Buddhist Teacher and Philosopher Nagarjuna (17th century) by Tsapa Namgyal
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture background, editable design
Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharan
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Headphones editable mockup element
Seated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thai
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
Futuristic Greek woman desktop wallpaper sculpture, digital remix, editable design
Defeated Attendant of the Buffalo Demon (13th century) by Nepalese
