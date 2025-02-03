Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesacred geometrymandala tibetangeometryartornamental vintagepublic domainpublic domain sacred geometrytibetan artMandala of Chakrasamvara (ca. 1400) by TibetanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1173 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1759 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLeonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927015/png-anatomy-antique-artView licenseKhenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139565/khenchen-tashi-tshultrim-and-his-ordination-lineage-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818870/gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseVajradhara with Mahasiddhas (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139564/vajradhara-with-mahasiddhas-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817778/science-fair-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseMandala of a Goddess (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139789/mandala-goddess-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818622/mens-health-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseMandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139615/mandala-achala-chandamaharoshana-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308577/gallery-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseUshnishavijaya with Stupas (1387-88) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139563/ushnishavijaya-with-stupas-1387-88-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797660/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSix-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139573/six-armed-mahakala-with-retinue-and-monastic-lineage-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889801/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139594/mandala-vasudhara-early-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642612/science-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVajrabhairava and Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139816/vajrabhairava-and-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836574/gallery-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseArhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139589/arhat-rahula-1400-1450-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642610/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18584855/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139507/green-tara-1160s-1180s-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056637/mens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAbbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692763/anatomy-class-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseMandala of Surya, the Sun God (16th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139612/mandala-surya-the-sun-god-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692765/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChakrasamvara Embracing Vajravarahi (15th century) by Chinese and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137668/chakrasamvara-embracing-vajravarahi-15th-century-chinese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157391/mens-health-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMandala of Yamantaka (Conqueror of Death) (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139833/mandala-yamantaka-conqueror-death-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692773/anatomy-class-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseVajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139799/vajrayogini-naro-dakini-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067989/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139758/buddha-shakyamuni-with-jataka-tales-late-17th-early-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072973/mens-health-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMahasiddhas Shavaripa and Dharikapa (ca. 1600) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139660/mahasiddhas-shavaripa-and-dharikapa-ca-1600-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692771/anatomy-class-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseWorldly Protector Achi Chokyi Drolma (1800-1899) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139932/worldly-protector-achi-chokyi-drolma-1800-1899-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642607/mens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseArhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139617/arhats-landscape-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license