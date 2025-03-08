rawpixel
Mahasiddha Jalandharapa (15th century) by Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Buddhist Deity (15th century) by Nepalese
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Hevajra and Nairatmya (late 14th-15th century) by Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Mahakala (15th century) by Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Simhavaktra (18th century) by Chinese
Classic brand Instagram post template, editable text
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (16th-early 17th century) by Tibetan
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Eleven-Headed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1800) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Bhairava with Goddess (18th century) by Nepalese
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Protector Deity Kshetrapala (15th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Teacher Namgyal Dragpa Zangpo (15th century) by Tibetan
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Tara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese
Buddha statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Crowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Vasudhara (16th century) by Nepalese
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Cosmic Vishnu as Infant Krishna (16th-17th century) by Indian
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddhist Teacher and Philosopher Nagarjuna (17th century) by Tsapa Namgyal
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Kalachakra and Vishvamata (ca. 1500) by Tibetan and Chinese
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Mahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolian
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Tantric Goddess (14th century) by Nepalese
