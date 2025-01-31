Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenepalfacepersonartmandesignpublic domainadultAscetic Master (16th century) by TibetanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1377 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBodhisattva Maitreya (12th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139498/bodhisattva-maitreya-12th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBhairava with Goddess (18th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139769/bhairava-with-goddess-18th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCosmic Vishnu as Infant Krishna (16th-17th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139619/cosmic-vishnu-infant-krishna-16th-17th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVasudhara (16th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139609/vasudhara-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBodhisattva Maitreya (ca. 1500) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139616/bodhisattva-maitreya-ca-1500-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseEleven-Headed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1800) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139902/eleven-headed-avalokiteshvara-ca-1800-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuddhist Deity (15th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139591/buddhist-deity-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMahasiddha Jalandharapa (15th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139596/mahasiddha-jalandharapa-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAscetic Master (17th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139693/ascetic-master-17th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseHevajra and Nairatmya (late 14th-15th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139544/hevajra-and-nairatmya-late-14th-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSerpent Deity (Nagaraja) (11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139450/serpent-deity-nagaraja-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseJournalist resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12435171/journalist-resume-template-editable-designView licenseProtector Deity Kshetrapala (15th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139601/protector-deity-kshetrapala-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseOne of a Pair of Votive Plaques (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139775/one-pair-votive-plaques-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseCrowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139461/crowned-buddha-11th-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licensePng business development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884684/png-business-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseShiva and Uma (late 13th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139522/shiva-and-uma-late-13th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139576/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePortrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139535/portrait-enlightened-teacher-13th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShiva (14th-15th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139541/shiva-14th-15th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseKalachakra and Vishvamata (ca. 1500) by Tibetan and Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137692/kalachakra-and-vishvamata-ca-1500-tibetan-and-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's cap mockup clothing fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349334/editable-mens-cap-mockup-clothing-fashion-designView licenseBuddha Vajrasattva (13th century) by Tibetan and Himalayanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139519/buddha-vajrasattva-13th-century-tibetan-and-himalayanFree Image from public domain license