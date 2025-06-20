rawpixel
Two Folios from the Akbarnama (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Jamal al Din Husayn Inju Shirazi
mughalelephantvintage indiacreative commons imagesislam paintingancient indiavintage paintingpainting public domain art
Islam 101 poster template
Single Leaf of a Battle Scene from the Baburnamah (Folio: late 10th century AH/AD 16th century; Borders: 13th century AH/AD…
Eid Mubarak poster template
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Beer label template, editable design
Single Leaf of an Elephant with Mahout Attacking Four Men (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Mirza Muhammad…
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Islamic center Instagram post template
Single Leaf of Plowing and Selling Produce (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century…
Mosque Instagram post template
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Hijri new year Instagram post template
Single Leaf of Elephants on a River Bank (late 10th century AH/AD 16th-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by…
Craft beer label template, editable design
Two Leaves Depicting the Prophet Muhammad, Ali, and His Sons Hasan and Husayn (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Ottoman)) by…
Muslim Instagram post template
Single Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Single Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Das
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Mughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Mosques Instagram post template
Single Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
Single Leaf from Mantiq al-tayr by Farid al-din `Atta (late 9th century AH/AD 15th century (Timurid)) by Farid al Din Attar…
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
Single Leaf of Emperor Akbar Controlling an Enraged Elephant (17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
Buddhism poster template
Baburnama (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Zahir al Din Muhammad Babur
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Understanding Islam poster template
Album of Persian and Indian Calligraphy and Paintings (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-13th century AH/AD 19th century…
