Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuddha paintings public domainfacepatternpersonartpublic domainillustrationpaintingThree Cosmic Buddhas (16th-18th century) by NepaleseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 659 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseBuddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (16th-early 17th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139610/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-16th-early-17th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139293/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseGreen Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139507/green-tara-1160s-1180s-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139373/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-9th-century-bangladeshiFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139758/buddha-shakyamuni-with-jataka-tales-late-17th-early-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741009/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139419/buddha-shakyamuni-10th-century-ce-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licensePortrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139535/portrait-enlightened-teacher-13th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseCrowned Buddha (11th-12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139461/crowned-buddha-11th-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeacher Jampa Karma Dargyay (ca. 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139641/teacher-jampa-karma-dargyay-ca-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddhist Teacher and Philosopher Nagarjuna (17th century) by Tsapa Namgyalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139687/buddhist-teacher-and-philosopher-nagarjuna-17th-century-tsapa-namgyalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Tibetan Monk (12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139505/portrait-tibetan-monk-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828136/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha Preaching (3rd century CE) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139334/buddha-preaching-3rd-century-ce-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139556/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1300-nepalese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha Akshobhya (ca. 1200) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139517/buddha-akshobhya-ca-1200-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Jina (10th-11th century CE) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139430/head-jina-10th-11th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139475/buddhist-votive-tablet-11th-century-indian-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddha Vajrasattva (14th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139546/buddha-vajrasattva-14th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseArhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139589/arhat-rahula-1400-1450-tibetanFree Image from public domain license