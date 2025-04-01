rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jesuit Priest (mid-11th century AH/17th century AD (Mughal)) by Indian
Save
Edit Image
indian priesttibet artpublic domain book17th centurybackgroundfacepersonart
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shahriyar (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shahriyar (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Single Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466324/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Das
Single Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Das
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139729/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
Become a priest Instagram story template
Become a priest Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427852/become-priest-instagram-story-templateView license
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139723/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139750/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Education for all Instagram post template, editable text
Education for all Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503928/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139724/image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain license
School registration Instagram post template, editable text
School registration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503927/school-registration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139732/image-border-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
School registration poster template, editable text and design
School registration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660457/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Single Leaf of a Seated Man with a Flower (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Seated Man with a Flower (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139811/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page cover template
Magazine page cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14405339/magazine-page-cover-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Man on a Donkey (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian, After Sadiqi and Style of…
Single Leaf of a Man on a Donkey (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian, After Sadiqi and Style of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140176/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443275/leg-ladakh-instagram-post-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram story template
Praying Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427805/praying-instagram-story-templateView license
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139870/single-leaf-nayika-and-attendants-leafy-bowers-ca-1750-indianFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Single Leaf of a Portuguese Guard Holding a Double-pointed Lance (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portuguese Guard Holding a Double-pointed Lance (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139727/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139945/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
School registration Facebook story template, editable design
School registration Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660458/school-registration-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139812/dancing-girls-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-rajput-indianFree Image from public domain license
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443511/leg-ladakh-facebook-story-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Battle Scene from the Baburnamah (Folio: late 10th century AH/AD 16th century; Borders: 13th century AH/AD…
Single Leaf of a Battle Scene from the Baburnamah (Folio: late 10th century AH/AD 16th century; Borders: 13th century AH/AD…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139666/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
South asian student
South asian student
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997264/south-asian-studentView license
Lady with a Fan (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi
Lady with a Fan (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140162/lady-with-fan-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-attributed-riza-abbasiFree Image from public domain license
Dog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591431/dog-priest-iphone-wallpaper-religion-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Youth with a Falcon (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
Youth with a Falcon (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140123/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139855/festive-gathering-ca-1163-ahad-1750-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license