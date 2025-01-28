Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageshakyamuni buddhathangkabuddha thangkabuddha paintings public domainfacepersonartpublic domainBuddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by TibetanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1250 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhism history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511301/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139507/green-tara-1160s-1180s-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licensePortrait of a Tibetan Monk (12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139505/portrait-tibetan-monk-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907293/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139617/arhats-landscape-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599961/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511267/buddhism-history-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKhenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139565/khenchen-tashi-tshultrim-and-his-ordination-lineage-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511314/buddhism-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139589/arhat-rahula-1400-1450-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893177/buddhism-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139419/buddha-shakyamuni-10th-century-ce-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseUshnishavijaya with Stupas (1387-88) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139563/ushnishavijaya-with-stupas-1387-88-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907256/vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHvashang (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139801/hvashang-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseKuyalwa, Second Abbot of Taklung Monastery, with Three Lineages (mid-13th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139530/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseVajrabhairava and Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139816/vajrabhairava-and-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseMandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139594/mandala-vasudhara-early-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Devotee (10th-11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139393/buddha-shakyamuni-with-devotee-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828136/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139475/buddhist-votive-tablet-11th-century-indian-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseVajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of an Enlightened Teacher (13th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139535/portrait-enlightened-teacher-13th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseMandala of Yamantaka (Conqueror of Death) (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139833/mandala-yamantaka-conqueror-death-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814313/buddha-statue-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVajra (17th-18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139678/vajra-17th-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139680/mahakala-17th-18th-century-tibetan-and-mongolianFree Image from public domain license