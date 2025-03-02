rawpixel
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Green Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetan
Buddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Raktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue poster template
Vajrabhairava and Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue Facebook story template
Abbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue blog banner template
Six-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Mandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalese
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Buddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetan
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Hvashang (18th century) by Tibetan
Buddha's quote Facebook story template
Vajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetan
Buddhist center poster template
Mandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalese
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Dancing Ganesha (9th-10th century) by Indian
Editable watercolor angel design element set
Figure of Tara with Inscription of Buddhist Creed Formula (9th century) by Indian
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Protector Deity Begtse (18th century) by Tibetan
Drop your ego quote Facebook story template
Arhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetan
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Khenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Buddhist center poster template
Mahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolian
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
Editable watercolor angel design element set
Kuyalwa, Second Abbot of Taklung Monastery, with Three Lineages (mid-13th century) by Tibetan
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Head of a Jina (11th century) by Indian
