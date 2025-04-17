Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonchurchartbuildingpublic domainportraitclothingPortrait of a Lama (18th century) by TibetanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 682 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1023 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreen Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139507/green-tara-1160s-1180s-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArhat Rahula (1400-1450) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139589/arhat-rahula-1400-1450-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licenseVajradhara with Mahasiddhas (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139564/vajradhara-with-mahasiddhas-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139758/buddha-shakyamuni-with-jataka-tales-late-17th-early-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView licenseVajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139799/vajrayogini-naro-dakini-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's music, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417363/childrens-music-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Tibetan Monk (12th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139505/portrait-tibetan-monk-12th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's activewear editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649745/womens-activewear-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseVajrabhairava and Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139816/vajrabhairava-and-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632797/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseVajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526556/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseAbbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girls hugging png, education collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182220/little-girls-hugging-png-education-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139594/mandala-vasudhara-early-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseMandala of Yamantaka (Conqueror of Death) (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139833/mandala-yamantaka-conqueror-death-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseHvashang (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139801/hvashang-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKhenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139565/khenchen-tashi-tshultrim-and-his-ordination-lineage-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMandala of Surya, the Sun God (16th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139612/mandala-surya-the-sun-god-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBuddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseSchool students png element, education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449058/school-students-png-element-education-remix-editable-designView licenseUshnishavijaya with Stupas (1387-88) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139563/ushnishavijaya-with-stupas-1387-88-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's wedding, relationship aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703189/couples-wedding-relationship-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseArhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139617/arhats-landscape-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBuddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139475/buddhist-votive-tablet-11th-century-indian-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy kids png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257754/happy-kids-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseVajra (17th-18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139678/vajra-17th-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView licenseWorldly Protector Achi Chokyi Drolma (1800-1899) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139932/worldly-protector-achi-chokyi-drolma-1800-1899-tibetanFree Image from public domain license