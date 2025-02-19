rawpixel
Ragini Jaijavanti (1756) by Jaikishen
mughal paintingindian miniature paintingsindian miniaturerajasthan paintingsminiature paintingindianmughal artrajasthan culture
Taj mahal, editable design element set
Krishna with Gopis on a Riverbank (1750-1775) by Indian
Visit Sahara poster template, editable text and design
Image of the Teej Festival (early 19th century) by Indian
Vacation packages poster template, editable text and design
Ragini Bhairavi (1600-1625) by Indian
Indian culture Instagram post template
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Vacation packages Instagram post template, editable text
Wild Boar Hunt (ca. 1675) by Indian
Visit Sahara blog banner template, editable text
Mughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Visit Sahara Instagram post template, editable text
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
Visit Sahara Instagram story template, editable text
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Vacation packages blog banner template, editable text
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
Vacation packages Instagram story template, editable text
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
Craft beer label template, editable design
Ragini Chaiti (ca. 1775) by Indian
India travel Facebook post template
Parvati Nursing Ganesha (19th century) by Indian
Join our team Facebook post template
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
Young entrepreneurs network Facebook post template
A Couple on a Terrace Surrounded by Attendants and Musicians (18th Century) by Indian 18th Century
Indian culture Instagram post template
A Deer Hunt (ca. 1775) by Indian
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable text
Rama Destroys the Ogress Tadaka (1700-1725) by Indian
Beer label template, editable design
Lovers on a Terrace (1800-25) by Chokha
Indian culture Facebook story template
Abbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetan
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Indian culture blog banner template
Mahasiddhas Shavaripa and Dharikapa (ca. 1600) by Tibetan
