Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageindia krishnaindiaindia painting drawingindian artindian illustrationkrishna paintedindian paintingvintage indian artKrishna with Gopis on a Riverbank (1750-1775) by IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1201 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseCapture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139752/krishna-kills-aghasura-1675-1700-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139882/krishna-and-radha-taking-shelter-from-the-rain-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Steals the Gopis' Clothing (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139879/krishna-steals-the-gopis-clothing-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTemple Hanging (Pichvai) Depicting Krishna with Gopis (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139901/temple-hanging-pichvai-depicting-krishna-with-gopis-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of an Archer (ca. 1750) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139847/study-archer-ca-1750-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139855/festive-gathering-ca-1163-ahad-1750-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRadha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRama Destroys the Ogress Tadaka (1700-1725) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139773/rama-destroys-the-ogress-tadaka-1700-1725-indianFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseThe God Krishna (17th-18th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139699/the-god-krishna-17th-18th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRagini Chaiti (ca. 1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139858/ragini-chaiti-ca-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseRagini Bhairavi (1600-1625) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139681/ragini-bhairavi-1600-1625-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696284/indian-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna with Butterballs (13th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139534/krishna-with-butterballs-13th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseA Deer Hunt (ca. 1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139868/deer-hunt-ca-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseKali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseVishnu (ca. 9th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139382/vishnu-ca-9th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseWild Boar Hunt (ca. 1675) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139743/wild-boar-hunt-ca-1675-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928652/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMahasiddhas Shavaripa and Dharikapa (ca. 1600) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139660/mahasiddhas-shavaripa-and-dharikapa-ca-1600-tibetanFree Image from public domain license