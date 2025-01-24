rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vishnu Reclining on the Serpent Shesha (1775-1800) by Indian
Save
Edit Image
vishnupublic domain indianvintage illustration indianindia paintingindia vintage photofacepersonart
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kali (1800-1825) by Indian
Kali (1800-1825) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139933/kali-1800-1825-indianFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template
Indian culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Ascetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indian
Ascetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
The Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal…
The Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185682/image-narasimha-india-public-domain-demonFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Vishnu Battles Madhu and Kaitabha, from a Markandeya Purana
Vishnu Battles Madhu and Kaitabha, from a Markandeya Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695918/vishnu-battles-madhu-and-kaitabha-from-markandeya-puranaFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Facebook story template
Indian culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template
Indian culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template
Indian art & culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Durga and Kali Approach the Gathered Armies of Chanda and Munda: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
Durga and Kali Approach the Gathered Armies of Chanda and Munda: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127471/image-paper-grid-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613548/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indian
Sugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139792/sugrivas-farewell-1700-1725-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380981/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Durga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
Durga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491246/durga-confronts-the-buffalo-demon-mahisha-scene-from-the-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shiva enraged by Parvati's interruption of his meditation, India, Guler, Himachal Pradesh
Shiva enraged by Parvati's interruption of his meditation, India, Guler, Himachal Pradesh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186288/image-lord-shiva-indian-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Raga Gandhara (1650-75) by Indian
Raga Gandhara (1650-75) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139748/raga-gandhara-1650-75-indianFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Instagram post template
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571174/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139752/krishna-kills-aghasura-1675-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613467/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Raja Dalip Singh of Guler on a Dais
Raja Dalip Singh of Guler on a Dais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680168/raja-dalip-singh-guler-daisFree Image from public domain license
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView license
Doorjamb with Dancing Figures and Serpents (10th century CE) by Indian
Doorjamb with Dancing Figures and Serpents (10th century CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139401/doorjamb-with-dancing-figures-and-serpents-10th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license