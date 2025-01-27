Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageindian miniature paintingskrishnaindian artist public domain artindian paintingindiaindian artindian miniatures paintings rainradhaKrishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1383 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseKrishna and Radha (19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156758/krishna-and-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRagini Chaiti (ca. 1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139858/ragini-chaiti-ca-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna with Gopis on a Riverbank (1750-1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139867/krishna-with-gopis-riverbank-1750-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139752/krishna-kills-aghasura-1675-1700-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156760/krishna-pleads-with-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSingle Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseKrishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRagini Bhairavi (1600-1625) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139681/ragini-bhairavi-1600-1625-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLovers on a Terrace (1800-25) by Chokhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139923/lovers-terrace-1800-25-chokhaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696284/indian-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWomen Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA Deer Hunt (ca. 1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139868/deer-hunt-ca-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597680/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Steals the Gopis' Clothing (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139879/krishna-steals-the-gopis-clothing-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseDancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139812/dancing-girls-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-rajput-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holi sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709849/happy-holi-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe God Krishna (17th-18th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139699/the-god-krishna-17th-18th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseTemple Hanging (Pichvai) Depicting Krishna with Gopis (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139901/temple-hanging-pichvai-depicting-krishna-with-gopis-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Diwali Instagram post template, editable colorful mandala designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563808/happy-diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-colorful-mandala-designView licenseKrishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license