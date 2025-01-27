rawpixel
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Krishna and Radha (19th century) by Indian
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Ragini Chaiti (ca. 1775) by Indian
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Krishna with Gopis on a Riverbank (1750-1775) by Indian
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Krishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indian
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Ragini Bhairavi (1600-1625) by Indian
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
Lovers on a Terrace (1800-25) by Chokha
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
Indian culture blog banner template, editable text
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
A Deer Hunt (ca. 1775) by Indian
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Krishna Steals the Gopis' Clothing (1775-1800) by Indian
Indian culture Instagram post template
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
The God Krishna (17th-18th century) by Indian
Indian culture Facebook story template
Temple Hanging (Pichvai) Depicting Krishna with Gopis (ca. 1800) by Indian
Happy Diwali Instagram post template, editable colorful mandala design
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
