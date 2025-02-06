Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekangra paintings public domaincatpublic domain indiandoganimalfacepersonartCapture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 842 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1263 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367168/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseLakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367150/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseAscetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367124/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseKrishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367191/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseKali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licensePeeking animals, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418457/peeking-animals-editable-design-element-setView licenseKrishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseRama, Sita, and Lakshmana at the Hermitage of Bharadvaja: Illustrated folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, India (Kangra…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184125/image-ramayana-kangra-ramaFree Image from public domain licenseVeterinary clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459178/veterinary-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain licensePeeking animals, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418456/peeking-animals-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Timid Bride, India (Punjab Hills, Kangra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183780/the-timid-brideFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366944/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView license"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367192/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseKrishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367085/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseSugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139792/sugrivas-farewell-1700-1725-indianFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815427/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Demon Marichi Tries to Dissuade Ravana; Illustrated folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, India (Himachal Pradesh)
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
Krishna with Gopis on a Riverbank (1750-1775) by Indian
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
Raja Sansar Chand Attacking Kangra Fort
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
Abhisarika Nayika, a Heroine Longing for Her Lover, India (Punjab Hills, Kangra)
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…)
Page from a Dispersed Ramayana (Story of Rama)