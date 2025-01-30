Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageindian artwork public domain arthimachal pradeshpublic domain vintage illustration familyindia natureancient indian illustrationindian familyhistoric shivatibet artShiva and His Family (early 19th century) by IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1295 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHindu deities Instagram poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds (mid 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157533/krishna-and-the-cowherds-mid-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseAscetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCapture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseLeg Ladakh Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443511/leg-ladakh-facebook-story-templateView licenseLovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel blog Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443488/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView licenseRadha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Radha (19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156758/krishna-and-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953721/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107226/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156760/krishna-pleads-with-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDancing Ganesha (9th-10th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139374/dancing-ganesha-9th-10th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687157/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139398/shiva-and-his-family-10th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain licenseLeg Ladakh Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443275/leg-ladakh-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443426/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseKali (1800-1825) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139933/kali-1800-1825-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771318/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShiva and Uma (late 13th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139522/shiva-and-uma-late-13th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686730/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLinga with One Face ("Ekamukhalinga") (ca. 500 CE) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139352/linga-with-one-face-ekamukhalinga-ca-500-ce-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAscetic Deity (10th-11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139429/ascetic-deity-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045387/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShiva and Parvati (10th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139432/shiva-and-parvati-10th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045409/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseScenes from the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490936/scenes-from-the-bhagavata-puranaFree Image from public domain license