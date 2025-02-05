rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hindu Goddesses (ca. 1800) by Nepalese
Save
Edit Image
ancient goddesshindu goddesses nepalancient indiafacepersonartpublic domainadult
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable design
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Abbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetan
Abbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities story template, editable social media design
Hindu deities story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458512/hindu-deities-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Mandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalese
Mandala of Vasudhara (early 15th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139594/mandala-vasudhara-early-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Raktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetan
Raktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139548/raktayamari-and-vajravetali-early-14th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable design
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458526/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Six-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetan
Six-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139573/six-armed-mahakala-with-retinue-and-monastic-lineage-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Vajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetan
Vajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139799/vajrayogini-naro-dakini-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139556/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1300-nepalese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Green Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetan
Green Tara (1160s-1180s) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139507/green-tara-1160s-1180s-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hvashang (18th century) by Tibetan
Hvashang (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139801/hvashang-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Khenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Khenchen Tashi Tshultrim and His Ordination Lineage (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139565/khenchen-tashi-tshultrim-and-his-ordination-lineage-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalese
Mandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139615/mandala-achala-chandamaharoshana-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template
Hindu deities blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873863/hindu-deities-blog-banner-templateView license
Worldly Protector Achi Chokyi Drolma (1800-1899) by Tibetan
Worldly Protector Achi Chokyi Drolma (1800-1899) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139932/worldly-protector-achi-chokyi-drolma-1800-1899-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Arhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetan
Arhats in a Landscape (16th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139617/arhats-landscape-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hindu karma & rebirth poster template
Hindu karma & rebirth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828350/hindu-karma-rebirth-poster-templateView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetan
Buddha Shakyamuni with "Jataka" Tales (late 17th-early 18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139758/buddha-shakyamuni-with-jataka-tales-late-17th-early-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456034/hinduism-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Takkiraja (16th century) by Tibetan
Takkiraja (16th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139622/takkiraja-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mahasiddhas Shavaripa and Dharikapa (ca. 1600) by Tibetan
Mahasiddhas Shavaripa and Dharikapa (ca. 1600) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139660/mahasiddhas-shavaripa-and-dharikapa-ca-1600-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable design
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456019/indian-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Mandala of Surya, the Sun God (16th century) by Nepalese
Mandala of Surya, the Sun God (16th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139612/mandala-surya-the-sun-god-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Fashion career poster template, editable text and design
Fashion career poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539123/fashion-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vajradhara with Mahasiddhas (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Vajradhara with Mahasiddhas (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139564/vajradhara-with-mahasiddhas-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Indian festival story template, editable social media design
Indian festival story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9457497/indian-festival-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Covers of a "Manjusrinamasamgiti" Manuscript (12th century) by Nepalese
Covers of a "Manjusrinamasamgiti" Manuscript (12th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139497/covers-manjusrinamasamgiti-manuscript-12th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license