Kali (1800-1825) by Indian
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443275/leg-ladakh-instagram-post-templateView license
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443426/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443488/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView license
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443511/leg-ladakh-facebook-story-templateView license
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ascetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571174/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Dancing Ganesha (9th-10th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139374/dancing-ganesha-9th-10th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794300/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Shiva and His Family (early 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139910/shiva-and-his-family-early-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794490/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796819/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12701951/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mosque frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12797349/beige-mosque-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Goddess (Yakshi) (ca. 100 CE (Kushan)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139310/goddess-yakshi-ca-100-kushan-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mosque frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791045/beige-mosque-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Vishnu Reclining on the Serpent Shesha (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139881/vishnu-reclining-the-serpent-shesha-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mosque frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790851/beige-mosque-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139882/krishna-and-radha-taking-shelter-from-the-rain-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796449/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788341/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Ascetic Deity (10th-11th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139429/ascetic-deity-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776752/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Linga with One Face ("Ekamukhalinga") (ca. 500 CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139352/linga-with-one-face-ekamukhalinga-ca-500-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license
Blue mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12701976/blue-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Krishna and the Cowherds (mid 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157533/krishna-and-the-cowherds-mid-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12701924/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139752/krishna-kills-aghasura-1675-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796742/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView license
Doorjamb with Dancing Figures and Serpents (10th century CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139401/doorjamb-with-dancing-figures-and-serpents-10th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license