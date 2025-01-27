rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
Save
Edit Image
indian miniatures paintingstibetkrishna ancientradha krishnadivinefacefemale indian miniature paintingadult
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ascetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indian
Ascetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139882/krishna-and-radha-taking-shelter-from-the-rain-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi blog banner template
Happy holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Krishna and Radha (19th century) by Indian
Krishna and Radha (19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156758/krishna-and-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488413/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Diwali Instagram post template, editable text
Diwali Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539018/diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kali (1800-1825) by Indian
Kali (1800-1825) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139933/kali-1800-1825-indianFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan
Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715411/krishna-lifting-mount-govardhanFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sakhi Persuades Radha to Meet Krishna, from a Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd) of Jayadeva by Purkhu
Sakhi Persuades Radha to Meet Krishna, from a Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd) of Jayadeva by Purkhu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708862/image-leaves-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Hindola Raga
Hindola Raga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696576/hindola-ragaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Krishna and the Cowherds (mid 19th century) by Indian
Krishna and the Cowherds (mid 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157533/krishna-and-the-cowherds-mid-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toilette of Radha
Toilette of Radha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674191/toilette-radhaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597680/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna's Longing for Radha, from the Gita Govinda of Jayadeva
Krishna's Longing for Radha, from the Gita Govinda of Jayadeva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708890/krishnas-longing-for-radha-from-the-gita-govinda-jayadevaFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Krishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indian
Krishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156760/krishna-pleads-with-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Sugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indian
Sugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139792/sugrivas-farewell-1700-1725-indianFree Image from public domain license