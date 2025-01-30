rawpixel
Four Leaves from a Shahnama (741 AH/AD 1341) by Firdawsi and Hasan ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al Husayni
Reading habit poster template
"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
"Rustam Pleads for Tus Before Kai Khusrau," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Book cover editable mockup, packaging
Iranian and Turanian Armies in Combat", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Leaf newspaper collage design element set, editable design
Kharrad Recognizes the "Princess" as being an Automaton", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Leaf newspaper collage design element set, editable design
The Four Knights of Kai Khusrau in the Mountains", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Book swap poster template
"Rustam Discoursing with Isfandiyar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Quran study poster template
"Siyavush Displays his Skill at Polo before Afrasiyab," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Quran study Facebook story template
Two Leaves Depicting the Prophet Muhammad, Ali, and His Sons Hasan and Husayn (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Ottoman)) by…
Opened notebook mockup, editable design
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
Opened notebook mockup, editable design
Two pages from a manuscript of the 'Shah Nama' (Book of Kings) written by the poet Firdawsi around 1010; illustrations of…
Aesthetic editable collage journal png, editable collage
Five Poems (Quintet) (892 AH/AD 1486-900 AH/AD 1494-1495 (Safavid)) by Nizami Ganjavi, Abu Bakr Shah ibn Hasan ibn Ali al…
Quran study blog banner template
Leaf from Five Poems (Quintet) (923-924 AH/AD 1517-1518) by Muhammad Musá al Mudhahhib and Nizami Ganjavi
White paper open book mockup, editable flat lay design
Leaf from Five Poems (Quintet) (923-924 AH/AD 1517-1518) by Muhammad Musá al Mudhahhib and Nizami Ganjavi
Opened notebook mockup, editable design
Album of Persian Miniatures and Calligraphy (10th century AH/AD 16th century-14th century AH/AD 20th century) by Muhammad…
Quran study Facebook post template
Folio from a Mu'nis al-ahrar fi daqa'iq al-ash'ar (The Free Man's Companion to the Subtleties of Poems) of Jajarmi
Realistic newspaper mockup, editable design
Book of Kings (Shahnama) (1028 AH/AD 1618-1619 (Qajar)) by Firdawsi, Abu Mansur Muhammad ibn Abd al Razzaq, Muhammad Mirak…
Aesthetic book mockup, editable botanical illustration design
Single Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…
Autumn music playlist poster template, editable text & design
Album of Persian and Indian Calligraphy, Miniatures, and Prints (10th century AH/AD 16th century-13th century AH/AD 19th…
Aesthetic open book mockup, editable page design
Compendium of Medicine (22 Rabi' II 889 AH/AD 1484) by Zayn al Din Isma il ibn Hasan al Jurjani and Muhammad ibn Ma ruf ibn…
Open magazine book mockup, editable design
Single Leaf of an Elephant with Mahout Attacking Four Men (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Mirza Muhammad…
