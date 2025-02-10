rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Abbas I (Painting: 18th century; Calligraphy: 1582-1583 (Safavid)) by Indian, Sa di and…
Save
Edit Image
indian artwork public domain artintricatemughal artmughal miniaturebook border pattern indianindian miniature paintingsislam border designmughal pattern
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139855/festive-gathering-ca-1163-ahad-1750-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139870/single-leaf-nayika-and-attendants-leafy-bowers-ca-1750-indianFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Mughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Mughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139813/mughal-court-scene-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Single Leaf of a Portuguese Guard Holding a Double-pointed Lance (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portuguese Guard Holding a Double-pointed Lance (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139727/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Single Leaf of Emperor Akbar Controlling an Enraged Elephant (17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Emperor Akbar Controlling an Enraged Elephant (17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139710/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horror night poster template, editable design and text
Horror night poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475064/horror-night-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Single Leaf of the Virgin and Child (1600-1625 (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of the Virgin and Child (1600-1625 (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139701/single-leaf-the-virgin-and-child-1600-1625-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of Elephants on a River Bank (late 10th century AH/AD 16th-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by…
Single Leaf of Elephants on a River Bank (late 10th century AH/AD 16th-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139657/image-background-border-animalFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139812/dancing-girls-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-rajput-indianFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak poster template
Eid Mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139732/image-border-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Indian family Instagram post template
Indian family Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460480/indian-family-instagram-post-templateView license
Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusraw Dihlavi (1597-1598 (Mughal)) by Amir Khusraw Dihlavi, Muhammad Husayn Zarrin Qalam, Mansur…
Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusraw Dihlavi (1597-1598 (Mughal)) by Amir Khusraw Dihlavi, Muhammad Husayn Zarrin Qalam, Mansur…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140157/photo-image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ramadan element, editable design set
Ramadan element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994461/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView license
Single Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
Single Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140191/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Facebook post template
Islamic new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139724/image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477077/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139945/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Mehndi ceremony Instagram post template, editable text
Mehndi ceremony Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177698/mehndi-ceremony-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Lal Kunwar (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Portrait of Lal Kunwar (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140220/portrait-lal-kunwar-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
Single Leaf of Mullah Du Piyaza Riding a Horse (mid 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Mullah Du Piyaza Riding a Horse (mid 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139854/image-border-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Happy holiday Instagram post template
Happy holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460118/happy-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Nilgai (1625-1650 (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Nilgai (1625-1650 (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139736/single-leaf-nilgai-1625-1650-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Happy Eid al-Adha Instagram post template
Happy Eid al-Adha Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461253/happy-eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of the Emperor Jahangir (13th century AH/AD 1825-1875 (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of the Emperor Jahangir (13th century AH/AD 1825-1875 (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140260/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license