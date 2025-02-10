Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageindian artwork public domain artintricatemughal artmughal miniaturebook border pattern indianindian miniature paintingsislam border designmughal patternSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Abbas I (Painting: 18th century; Calligraphy: 1582-1583 (Safavid)) by Indian, Sa di and Muhammad Amin ibn Baba JanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1244 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139855/festive-gathering-ca-1163-ahad-1750-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139870/single-leaf-nayika-and-attendants-leafy-bowers-ca-1750-indianFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139813/mughal-court-scene-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portuguese Guard Holding a Double-pointed Lance (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139727/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of Emperor Akbar Controlling an Enraged Elephant (17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139710/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475064/horror-night-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of the Virgin and Child (1600-1625 (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139701/single-leaf-the-virgin-and-child-1600-1625-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseSingle Leaf of Elephants on a River Bank (late 10th century AH/AD 16th-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139657/image-background-border-animalFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseDancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139812/dancing-girls-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-rajput-indianFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseWomen Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseSingle Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139732/image-border-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseIndian family Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460480/indian-family-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusraw Dihlavi (1597-1598 (Mughal)) by Amir Khusraw Dihlavi, Muhammad Husayn Zarrin Qalam, Mansur…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140157/photo-image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994461/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licenseSingle Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140191/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139724/image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477077/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseSingle Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139945/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMehndi ceremony Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177698/mehndi-ceremony-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lal Kunwar (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140220/portrait-lal-kunwar-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseSingle Leaf of Mullah Du Piyaza Riding a Horse (mid 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139854/image-border-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460118/happy-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Nilgai (1625-1650 (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139736/single-leaf-nilgai-1625-1650-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Eid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461253/happy-eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of the Emperor Jahangir (13th century AH/AD 1825-1875 (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140260/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license