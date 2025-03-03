rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Three Short Sufi Works (999 AH/AD 1591 (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Baba Shah ibn Sultan Ali…
Save
Edit Image
rose patternbronze vintagebook covers vintagesufipublic domain bookbookpatternart
Composition book planner template, editable design
Composition book planner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13152294/composition-book-planner-template-editable-designView license
Selection of Poems (899 AH/AD 1493-1494 (Timurid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Sultan Ali
Selection of Poems (899 AH/AD 1493-1494 (Timurid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Sultan Ali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140034/photo-image-texture-book-patternFree Image from public domain license
Books blog banner template, editable text
Books blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120892/books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two Poetical Works: Yusuf and Zulaykha and Mihr and Mushtari (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd…
Two Poetical Works: Yusuf and Zulaykha and Mihr and Mushtari (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140067/photo-image-book-patterns-artFree Image from public domain license
Library blog banner template, editable text & design
Library blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264819/library-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Yusuf and Zulaykha (early 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
Yusuf and Zulaykha (early 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140042/photo-image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Literature blog banner template, editable text & design
Literature blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264820/literature-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Collection of Poems (Divan) (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
Collection of Poems (Divan) (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140026/image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Book sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Book sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264827/book-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Yusuf and Zulaykha (1190 AH/AD 1776) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Muhammad Mirak
Yusuf and Zulaykha (1190 AH/AD 1776) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Muhammad Mirak
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139905/image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Notebook mockup, editable stationery design
Notebook mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10917739/notebook-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
Poems (tarji'band) (998 AH/AD 1589-1590 (Safavid, Qajar)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Muhammad Zaman al…
Poems (tarji'band) (998 AH/AD 1589-1590 (Safavid, Qajar)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Muhammad Zaman al…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140124/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance blog banner template
Rose fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769867/rose-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Yusuf and Zulaykha (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
Yusuf and Zulaykha (10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140071/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Baptism blog banner template
Baptism blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView license
Poem (masnavi) (965 AH/AD 1557-1558 (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Haydar al Husayni
Poem (masnavi) (965 AH/AD 1557-1558 (Safavid)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami and Haydar al Husayni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140109/photo-image-book-patterns-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop blog banner template, editable text
Vintage bookshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765918/vintage-bookshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Yusuf and Zulaykha (late 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
Yusuf and Zulaykha (late 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Nur al Din Abd al Rahman ibn Ahmad Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140234/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Mystery book cover template
Mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219084/mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Single Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…
Single Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Library open blog banner template, editable text
Library open blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120869/library-open-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Collection of Poems (Divan) (10th century AH/AD 16th century; Paintings: 11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Nur al Din Abd…
Collection of Poems (Divan) (10th century AH/AD 16th century; Paintings: 11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Nur al Din Abd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140043/photo-image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Book row element set, editable design
Book row element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000746/book-row-element-set-editable-designView license
Page of Calligraphy with Stenciled and Painted Borders from a Subhat al-Abrar (Rosary of the Devout) of Jami
Page of Calligraphy with Stenciled and Painted Borders from a Subhat al-Abrar (Rosary of the Devout) of Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613234/image-paper-borders-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289939/yusuf-and-zulaykha-jamiFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"Yusuf Arriving in Egypt and Leaving the Ship in the Nile", Folio of a Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
"Yusuf Arriving in Egypt and Leaving the Ship in the Nile", Folio of a Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289919/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books blog banner template, editable text
Vintage books blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521492/vintage-books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Five Poems (Quintet) (922 AH/AD 1516 (Safavid)) by Nizami Ganjavi, Yar Muhammad al Haravi and Abd al Wahhab ibn Abd al…
Five Poems (Quintet) (922 AH/AD 1516 (Safavid)) by Nizami Ganjavi, Yar Muhammad al Haravi and Abd al Wahhab ibn Abd al…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140075/photo-image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139723/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials blog banner template, editable text
Beauty essentials blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Divan (Collected Works) of Jami
Divan (Collected Works) of Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613267/divan-collected-works-jamiFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443017/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Prayer Book (941 AH/AD 1534) by Ali ibn Abi Talib, Kamal ibn Abd al Haqq al Sabzawari and Kamal ibn Abd al Haqq al Sabzawari
Prayer Book (941 AH/AD 1534) by Ali ibn Abi Talib, Kamal ibn Abd al Haqq al Sabzawari and Kamal ibn Abd al Haqq al Sabzawari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140091/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Glossary of Islamic Legal Terminology (1083 AH/AD 1673) by Ahmad ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al Muqri al Fayyumi and Ali ibn Muhibb…
Glossary of Islamic Legal Terminology (1083 AH/AD 1673) by Ahmad ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al Muqri al Fayyumi and Ali ibn Muhibb…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140203/photo-image-plant-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
"Zulaikha Seizing the Skirt of Joseph's Robe", Folio of a Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
"Zulaikha Seizing the Skirt of Joseph's Robe", Folio of a Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289921/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license