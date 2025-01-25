Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegold leafpersian patternminiature paintingislamicpublic domain paperislam paintingiraniranian patternSingle Leaf of Youths Before a Ruler at his Court (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by IranianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 758 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1137 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273174/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140191/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273282/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseYoung Man with a Flower (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140198/young-man-with-flower-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273191/ramadan-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Dashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139729/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licenseTwo Leaves Depicting the Prophet Muhammad, Ali, and His Sons Hasan and Husayn (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Ottoman)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseAlbum of Persian Calligraphy (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140171/album-persian-calligraphy-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Falconer on Horseback (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140140/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Seated Man (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140141/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540472/eid-al-fitr-blog-banner-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Man Spinning Cotton (mid 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140079/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMyths & stories poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Elephants on a River Bank (late 10th century AH/AD 16th-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139657/image-background-border-animalFree Image from public domain licenseNight gallery museum poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Outdoor Scene in the Safavid Style (late 13th century AH/AD 19th century (Safavid)) by Iranian and Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140263/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748179/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseLady with a Fan (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Attributed to Riza Abbasihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140162/lady-with-fan-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-attributed-riza-abbasiFree Image from public domain license100k followers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSingle Leaf of a Monkey Riding a Goat and Three Sheep (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Riza Abbasi and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140189/image-border-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseQuran donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538853/quran-donation-poster-templateView licenseYouth with a Falcon (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140123/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618472/diwali-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSingle Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139732/image-border-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portuguese Guard Holding a Double-pointed Lance (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139727/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseStrawberry desserts editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645152/strawberry-desserts-editable-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139750/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic festivals Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463230/islamic-festivals-facebook-story-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139724/image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license