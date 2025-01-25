Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersian miniaturepersian patterniranislamicpersian artpersian paintingislamic artislamic patternSingle Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by IranianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1130 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273282/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseYoung Man with a Flower (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140198/young-man-with-flower-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273174/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Dashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139729/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Seated Man (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140141/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273191/ramadan-poster-templateView licenseLady with a Fan (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Attributed to Riza Abbasihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140162/lady-with-fan-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-attributed-riza-abbasiFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shahriyar (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlbum of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139723/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Couple Embracing (1098 AH/AD1689 (Safavid)) by Style of Mu in Musawwirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140208/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540472/eid-al-fitr-blog-banner-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNight gallery museum poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139945/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMyths & stories poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseDancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139812/dancing-girls-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-rajput-indianFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Man on a Donkey (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian, After Sadiqi and Style of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140176/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSingle Leaf of Mullah Du Piyaza Riding a Horse (mid 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139854/image-border-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHermes Debates with 70 Greek Scholars (923-924 AH/AD 1517-1518) by Muhammad Musá al Mudhahhib and Nizami Ganjavihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140058/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Outdoor Scene in the Safavid Style (late 13th century AH/AD 19th century (Safavid)) by Iranian and Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140263/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475064/horror-night-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseYouth with a Falcon (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140123/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Seated Man with a Flower (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139811/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseTwo Leaves Depicting the Prophet Muhammad, Ali, and His Sons Hasan and Husayn (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Ottoman)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license