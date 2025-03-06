rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Lal Kunwar (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Save
Edit Image
mughalmughal imagesvintage advintage illustration public domainwoman indiapaint sketchindian antiqueindian painting
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Seated Man with a Flower (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Seated Man with a Flower (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139811/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460159/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Single Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Charging Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume Twitter post template, editable text
Halloween costume Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336821/halloween-costume-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Women Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Halloween Twitter post template, editable text
Halloween Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336819/halloween-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shahriyar (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shahriyar (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139712/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Witches Twitter post template, editable text
Witches Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336816/witches-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
Mughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Mughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139813/mughal-court-scene-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Explore India Instagram post template, editable design
Explore India Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720026/explore-india-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Das
Single Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Das
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139729/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
Dancing Girls (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139812/dancing-girls-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-rajput-indianFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume Instagram post template, editable design
Halloween costume Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499643/halloween-costume-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Jesuit Priest (mid-11th century AH/17th century AD (Mughal)) by Indian
Jesuit Priest (mid-11th century AH/17th century AD (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139744/jesuit-priest-mid-11th-century-ah17th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456034/hinduism-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139945/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Halloween Instagram post template, editable design
Halloween Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499671/halloween-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of Mullah Du Piyaza Riding a Horse (mid 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Mullah Du Piyaza Riding a Horse (mid 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139854/image-border-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template
Indian culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601483/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
Album of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139723/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of a Battle Scene from the Baburnamah (Folio: late 10th century AH/AD 16th century; Borders: 13th century AH/AD…
Single Leaf of a Battle Scene from the Baburnamah (Folio: late 10th century AH/AD 16th century; Borders: 13th century AH/AD…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139666/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731519/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indian
Single Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lady with a Fan (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi
Lady with a Fan (11th century AH/AD 17th century) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140162/lady-with-fan-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-attributed-riza-abbasiFree Image from public domain license
Witches Instagram post template, editable design
Witches Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499613/witches-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of an Elephant with Mahout Attacking Four Men (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Mirza Muhammad…
Single Leaf of an Elephant with Mahout Attacking Four Men (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Mughal)) by Mirza Muhammad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140125/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template
Indian culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777201/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139732/image-border-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Facebook post template, editable design
Indian culture Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687107/indian-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of a Horseman (10th century AH/AD 16th (Mughal)) by Basavan
Single Leaf of a Horseman (10th century AH/AD 16th (Mughal)) by Basavan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139632/single-leaf-horseman-10th-century-ahad-16th-mughal-basavanFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume Instagram post template, editable text
Premium perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9943729/premium-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Single Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139724/image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain license
Protect your energy Facebook post template, editable design
Protect your energy Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680687/protect-your-energy-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
Single Leaf of Nayika and Attendants in Leafy Bowers (ca. 1750) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139870/single-leaf-nayika-and-attendants-leafy-bowers-ca-1750-indianFree Image from public domain license