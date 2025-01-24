Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersian miniaturepersian artindian artsafavidislam natureindia miniatureislam paintingvintage illustrationSingle Leaf of an Outdoor Scene in the Safavid Style (late 13th century AH/AD 19th century (Safavid)) by Iranian and IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1247 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140191/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseYoung Man with a Flower (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140198/young-man-with-flower-11th-century-ahad-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273282/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Man Spinning Cotton (mid 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140079/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView licenseAlbum of Persian and Indian Miniatures, Calligraphy, and European Engravings (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139723/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273174/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139832/image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licenseMughal Court Scene (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139813/mughal-court-scene-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602525/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Leaves Depicting the Prophet Muhammad, Ali, and His Sons Hasan and Husayn (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Ottoman)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599964/india-poster-templateView licenseWomen Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273191/ramadan-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Old Man Kneeling (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Attributed to Riza Abbasi and Nur al…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSingle Leaf of a Battle Scene from the Baburnamah (Folio: late 10th century AH/AD 16th century; Borders: 13th century AH/AD…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139666/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNight gallery museum poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of an Elephant Attacking a Horse and Rider (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Thakur Dashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139729/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths & stories poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseYouth with a Falcon (late 10th century AH/AD 16th century-early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140123/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseSingle Leaf of Youths Before a Ruler at his Court (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140146/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600102/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Six Spiritual Teachers (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139724/image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSingle Leaf of Two Young Men Riding a White Elephant (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139732/image-border-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Mounted Figure Attacked by a Lion (mid 10th century AH/AD 16th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140101/image-lion-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Jahan (11th century AH/AD 17th century (Mughal; Safavid)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139725/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of Elephant Combat (13th century AH/AD 19th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139945/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Man on a Donkey (early 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian, After Sadiqi and Style of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140176/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Lal Kunwar (12th century AH/AD 18th century (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140220/portrait-lal-kunwar-12th-century-ahad-18th-century-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license