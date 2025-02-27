Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestar badgeanimal broochstaranimalpatternwalldesignlogoIslamic Wall Tile (ca. 1250-1350) by IranianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1121 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1681 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDo more things that bring you joy quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730236/more-things-that-bring-you-joy-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseLusterware Star-Shaped Tile (1262 (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140493/lusterware-star-shaped-tile-1262-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730266/self-love-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseStar Tile with Wrestlers (2nd half 13th century (Ilkhanid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140484/star-tile-with-wrestlers-2nd-half-13th-century-ilkhanid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13355334/jewelry-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseStar Tile with Combat Scene (2nd half 13th century (Ilkhanid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140480/star-tile-with-combat-scene-2nd-half-13th-century-ilkhanid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseSunset party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736840/sunset-party-instagram-post-templateView license"Mihrab" Plaque (1276-1277 (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140511/mihrab-plaque-1276-1277-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseLogo cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368013/logo-cover-templateView licenseFritware Tile From a Frieze (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140435/fritware-tile-from-frieze-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club logo, editable sports template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693995/basketball-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView licenseBowl with Tree and Fish-Pond Motif by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946194/bowl-with-tree-and-fish-pond-motif-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727922/architecture-logo-templateView licenseFritware Tile with a Lion Attacking a Zebu (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140434/fritware-tile-with-lion-attacking-zebu-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tiger badge logo template, editable small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626881/vintage-tiger-badge-logo-template-editable-small-businessView licenseJug with Seated Women (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140409/jug-with-seated-women-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage club logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686089/vintage-club-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseFritware Tile from a Frieze (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140447/fritware-tile-from-frieze-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseModern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686017/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseServing Dish for Sweetmeats (12th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140393/serving-dish-for-sweetmeats-12th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseRetro restaurant logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686198/retro-restaurant-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseBowl with Pigeons and Inscription (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140441/bowl-with-pigeons-and-inscription-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseStuffed toys Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618145/stuffed-toys-instagram-post-templateView licenseTile with Figures and Animals (late 13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140499/tile-with-figures-and-animals-late-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage small business logo template, editable flamingo badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626217/vintage-small-business-logo-template-editable-flamingo-badgeView licenseLusterware Cross-Shaped Tile (1262 (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140508/lusterware-cross-shaped-tile-1262-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882000/vintage-butterfly-frame-black-background-editable-designView licenseKashan Ware Jug with Leaf Patterns and Arabesques (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140443/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685823/vintage-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseFritware Tile from a Frieze (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140436/fritware-tile-from-frieze-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseModern rooster logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685911/modern-rooster-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseStar-Shaped Tile with Phoenix by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945126/star-shaped-tile-with-phoenix-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseRetro bird logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684840/retro-bird-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseStar Tile with Pair of Birds (late 13th-14th century) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154583/star-tile-with-pair-birds-late-13th-14th-century-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage seafood restaurant logo template, editable business badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626135/vintage-seafood-restaurant-logo-template-editable-business-badgeView licensePlate with Inscriptions and Cloud Motifs (1480-1481 (Timurid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140567/plate-with-inscriptions-and-cloud-motifs-1480-1481-timurid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseRetro butterfly logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686124/retro-butterfly-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseLuster Wall Tile with a Couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626554/luster-wall-tile-with-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseRetro dog logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685144/retro-dog-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseWall Tilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626809/wall-tileFree Image from public domain license