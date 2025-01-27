rawpixel
Iznik "Golden Horn" Plate (1520-1535 (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Porcelain plate
Iznik Plate with Depiction of a Ewer (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Customizable porcelain plate mockup, flat lay design
Iznik Plate (mid-late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Plate with Tulips (2nd quarter 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Blue ceramic plate mockup element, editable design
Tile (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Editable plate mockups, tableware product design
Tile with the Great Mosque of Mecca (17th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Tile (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Floral patterned plate mockup, editable design
Tankard (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Editable plate mockup, bubbled kitchenware design
Jug with Carnations (mid-16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Floral plate mockup, editable design
Mosque Lamp (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Baby dish editable mockup element
Gilded Dish with Flowers and Leaves
Baby dish editable mockup
Large Dish with Artichokes
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Lamp Ornament (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Gold trim plate mockup, editable design
Dish (ca. 1590-1600 (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Porcelain plate editable mockup
Bowl with Flying Birds (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic
Editable marble plate mockup design
Plate with Inscriptions and Cloud Motifs (1480-1481 (Timurid)) by Iranian
Muharram holy month Instagram post template
Dish (ca. 1570-1575 (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Ceramic craft Instagram post template
Dish (Tabaq) with Scale Pattern and Serrated Leaves by Islamic
Plate mockup, editable design
Bowl with Camel Caravan (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic
Vintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Rosewater Flask (1st half of the 18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Eid al-Adha Instagram post template
Bowl with Pigeons and Inscription (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranian
