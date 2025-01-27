Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecc0 dishporcelain plateislamic designpatternartgoldendesignpublic domainIznik "Golden Horn" Plate (1520-1535 (Early Modern)) by TurkishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1192 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1788 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPorcelain platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625741/porcelain-plateView licenseIznik Plate with Depiction of a Ewer (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140608/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable porcelain plate mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508759/imageView licenseIznik Plate (mid-late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140599/iznik-plate-mid-late-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licensePlate with Tulips (2nd quarter 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140605/plate-with-tulips-2nd-quarter-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ceramic plate mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124997/blue-ceramic-plate-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTile (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140636/tile-late-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plate mockups, tableware product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197349/editable-plate-mockups-tableware-product-designView licenseTile with the Great Mosque of Mecca (17th century (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140633/tile-with-the-great-mosque-mecca-17th-century-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994525/editable-plate-mockup-tableware-product-flat-lay-designView licenseTile (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140614/tile-late-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110581/floral-patterned-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseTankard (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140602/tankard-late-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plate mockup, bubbled kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364591/editable-plate-mockup-bubbled-kitchenware-designView licenseJug with Carnations (mid-16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140577/jug-with-carnations-mid-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseFloral plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400433/floral-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseMosque Lamp (late 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140600/mosque-lamp-late-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220585/baby-dish-editable-mockup-elementView licenseGilded Dish with Flowers and Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626868/gilded-dish-with-flowers-and-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220631/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licenseLarge Dish with Artichokeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711747/large-dish-with-artichokesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424045/vintage-floral-dish-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView licenseLamp Ornament (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140579/lamp-ornament-early-16th-century-early-modern-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseGold trim plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324697/gold-trim-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseDish (ca. 1590-1600 (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140626/dish-ca-1590-1600-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain plate editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625803/porcelain-plate-editable-mockupView licenseBowl with Flying Birds (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154415/bowl-with-flying-birds-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseEditable marble plate mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361981/editable-marble-plate-mockup-designView licensePlate with Inscriptions and Cloud Motifs (1480-1481 (Timurid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140567/plate-with-inscriptions-and-cloud-motifs-1480-1481-timurid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseMuharram holy month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538094/muharram-holy-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseDish (ca. 1570-1575 (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140621/dish-ca-1570-1575-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538101/ceramic-craft-instagram-post-templateView licenseDish (Tabaq) with Scale Pattern and Serrated Leaves by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945981/dish-tabaq-with-scale-pattern-and-serrated-leaves-islamicFree Image from public domain licensePlate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391454/plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseBowl with Camel Caravan (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154338/bowl-with-camel-caravan-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424817/vintage-floral-plate-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView licenseRosewater Flask (1st half of the 18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140670/rosewater-flask-1st-half-the-18th-century-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736120/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowl with Pigeons and Inscription (13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140441/bowl-with-pigeons-and-inscription-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain license