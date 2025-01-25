rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prayer Rug (18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Save
Edit Image
carpet persianottoman patternturkish patternsblue carpetpublic domain turkish carpetturkish motifottomanpattern
Bride to be poster template
Bride to be poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039654/bride-poster-templateView license
Prayer Rug with Floral and Ornamental Designs (16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Prayer Rug with Floral and Ornamental Designs (16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140580/image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Prayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamic
Prayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155629/prayer-rug-17th-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Marriage venue poster template
Marriage venue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039647/marriage-venue-poster-templateView license
Medallion Carpet (16th century) by Iranian
Medallion Carpet (16th century) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140589/medallion-carpet-16th-century-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Medieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.
Medieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14030354/image-background-texture-patternView license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Prayer carpet (late 19th century) by Turkish
Prayer carpet (late 19th century) by Turkish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157973/prayer-carpet-late-19th-century-turkishFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273282/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Fragmentary Ottoman Cenotaph Cover with Qur'anic Verses (17th-18th century (Ottoman)) by Islamic
Fragmentary Ottoman Cenotaph Cover with Qur'anic Verses (17th-18th century (Ottoman)) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140647/image-book-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable car wearing sunglasses, remix design, community remix
Editable car wearing sunglasses, remix design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717989/editable-car-wearing-sunglasses-remix-design-community-remixView license
Medieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.
Medieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14030361/image-background-texture-patternView license
Eid Mubarak poster template
Eid Mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
Intricate Persian carpet design
Intricate Persian carpet design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033427/carpetFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sale Instagram post template
Fabric sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Lavar Kirman Carpet (last quarter 19th century)
Lavar Kirman Carpet (last quarter 19th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777724/lavar-kirman-carpet-last-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Cushion pillow cover mockup, editable interior design
Cushion pillow cover mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645279/cushion-pillow-cover-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Tabriz Carpet (early 20th century)
Tabriz Carpet (early 20th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772827/tabriz-carpet-early-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Home poster template, editable text and design
Home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Polonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamic
Polonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155485/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mirror Cover (18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Mirror Cover (18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140690/mirror-cover-18th-century-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain license
Carpet rug flat lay mockup
Carpet rug flat lay mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7578385/carpet-rug-flat-lay-mockupView license
Gördes Prayer Carpet with Columns on Blue Ground
Gördes Prayer Carpet with Columns on Blue Ground
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8550728/gordes-prayer-carpet-with-columns-blue-groundFree Image from public domain license
Clownfish marine life nature remix, editable design
Clownfish marine life nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662010/clownfish-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView license
PNG Islam art style border frame illustration symmetrical traditional.
PNG Islam art style border frame illustration symmetrical traditional.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18579435/png-islam-art-style-border-frame-illustration-symmetrical-traditionalView license
Living room wall mockup, editable loft interior
Living room wall mockup, editable loft interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891330/living-room-wall-mockup-editable-loft-interiorView license
Islam art style border frame illustration symmetrical traditional.
Islam art style border frame illustration symmetrical traditional.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18497986/islam-art-style-border-frame-illustration-symmetrical-traditionalView license
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Intricate Persian rug design
Intricate Persian rug design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025507/carpetFree Image from public domain license
Night gallery museum poster template poster template
Night gallery museum poster template poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView license
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds tapestry art.
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds tapestry art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15850392/png-persian-carpet-backgrounds-tapestry-artView license
Myths & stories poster template poster template
Myths & stories poster template poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView license
Intricate floral Persian rug designs
Intricate floral Persian rug designs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18740504/intricate-floral-persian-rug-designsView license
Muslim poster template
Muslim poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView license
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds rug blackboard.
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds rug blackboard.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15852977/png-persian-carpet-backgrounds-rug-blackboardView license
Photo frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891138/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView license
Intricate Persian rug design
Intricate Persian rug design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033600/rugFree Image from public domain license