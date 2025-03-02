Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecarvingpublic domain sculptureancient japan sculpturedogjapanese art dogkorealionanimalBuddhist Guardian Lion (Shishi) (13th-14th century (Kamakura)) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 945 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1418 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328023/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTendai Buddhist Figure Kongodoji (14th-15th century (Kamakura (?), Muromachi (?))) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140808/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328523/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseGuardian Lion-Dogshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8318076/guardian-lion-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseStone monster fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663712/stone-monster-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSumo Wrestlers (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140890/sumo-wrestlers-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982258/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseDaruma, the First Zen Buddhist Patriarch (early 19th century (Edo)) by Hidemasa Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141411/photo-image-football-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459459/celebrate-white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLocket with Two Buddhist Deities (13th century (Kamakura)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140802/locket-with-two-buddhist-deities-13th-century-kamakura-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseFarmers at Waterwheel (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikkosai Ogawa Sominhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142960/farmers-waterwheel-late-19th-century-meiji-ikkosai-ogawa-sominFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435130/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Taoist Immortal Chokaro (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140916/the-taoist-immortal-chokaro-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseNetsuke of a Man Wearing a Mustached Mask (1804-1877 (Meiji)) by Rakuminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141518/netsuke-man-wearing-mustached-mask-1804-1877-meiji-rakuminFree Image from public domain licenseGolden Light glitter effect elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418335/golden-light-glitter-effect-elements-editable-design-element-setView licenseAshinaga (Long Legs) (18th-19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140909/ashinaga-long-legs-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKashira with Shoki the Demon Queller (1667-1736 (Edo)) by Nara Toshinaga Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143744/kashira-with-shoki-the-demon-queller-1667-1736-edo-nara-toshinagaFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980114/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseHead of the Buddha (early 13th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152896/head-the-buddha-early-13th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702245/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-template-and-designView licenseseated lion with large, furrowed brow; barring teeth; erect, fanned tail; remnants of pigment throughouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7470780/photo-image-lion-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140572/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAncient wooden Buddhist statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491348/honenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer events highlights Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748643/summer-events-highlights-facebook-post-templateView licenseVase Decorated with Archaic Motifs (13th-14th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137622/vase-decorated-with-archaic-motifs-13th-14th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713892/celebrate-white-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseCourtesan with Brush and Scroll (1900 (Meiji)) by Asahi Meidohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143518/courtesan-with-brush-and-scroll-1900-meiji-asahi-meidoFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001289/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView licenseDog Game Piece (ca. 2850 BCE (Early Dynastic Period, late 1st-2nd dynasty)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131070/photo-image-dog-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseDrinking vessel ("Kero") with Jaguar Handle (1400-1532 (Late Horizon)) by Incahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130959/drinking-vessel-kero-with-jaguar-handle-1400-1532-late-horizon-incaFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseWoodcutter carrying bundle of faggots (mid 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikkosai Ogawa Sominhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157628/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseMukunda (Drummer), Deity From a Buddhist Mandala (10th century) by Javanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152845/mukunda-drummer-deity-from-buddhist-mandala-10th-century-javaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140571/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseKannon standing on a lotus pedestal (1615-1868) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155638/kannon-standing-lotus-pedestal-1615-1868-japaneseFree Image from public domain license