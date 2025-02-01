rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Blossoming Cherry Trees (ca. 1600-1650 (Momoyama or Edo)) by Style of Kaiho Yusho and Japanese
Save
Edit Image
public map domain artpaper mapflower treecherry blossomjapanflowerleafplant
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460102/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Blossoming Cherry Trees (ca. 1600-1650 (Momoyama or Edo)) by Style of Kaiho Yusho and Japanese
Blossoming Cherry Trees (ca. 1600-1650 (Momoyama or Edo)) by Style of Kaiho Yusho and Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140853/photo-image-trees-art-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Peacock and Peahen with Chick and Peonies (ca. 1840-50 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
Peacock and Peahen with Chick and Peonies (ca. 1840-50 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141726/peacock-and-peahen-with-chick-and-peonies-ca-1840-50-late-edo-mori-ippoFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival poster template
Hanami festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13136175/hanami-festival-poster-templateView license
Peacock and Peahen with Flowering Prunus (ca. 1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
Peacock and Peahen with Flowering Prunus (ca. 1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141710/image-peacock-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229352/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Fusuma: Tigers and Dragon (1813-1838 (Edo)) by Kishi Ganku
Fusuma: Tigers and Dragon (1813-1838 (Edo)) by Kishi Ganku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141573/fusuma-tigers-and-dragon-1813-1838-edo-kishi-gankuFree Image from public domain license
Spring Instagram post template
Spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735392/spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Cherry, Plum and Willow Trees by Unidentified artist
Cherry, Plum and Willow Trees by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087190/cherry-plum-and-willow-trees-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival poster template, editable text and design
Hanami festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791336/hanami-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Winter and Summer Flowers by Kaiho Yusho
Winter and Summer Flowers by Kaiho Yusho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728373/winter-and-summer-flowers-kaiho-yushoFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460423/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Winter and Summer Flowers by Kaiho Yusho
Winter and Summer Flowers by Kaiho Yusho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707219/winter-and-summer-flowers-kaiho-yushoFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season poster template, editable design
Cherry blossom season poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731315/cherry-blossom-season-poster-template-editable-designView license
Winter and Summer Flowers by Kaiho Yusho
Winter and Summer Flowers by Kaiho Yusho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707240/winter-and-summer-flowers-kaiho-yushoFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517073/golden-week-poster-templateView license
The Outskirts of Koshigaya in Musashi Province (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Tsutaya Kichizo
The Outskirts of Koshigaya in Musashi Province (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Tsutaya Kichizo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142566/image-grass-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView license
Chinese Women in a Palace Garden
Chinese Women in a Palace Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613125/chinese-women-palace-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Explore Japan poster template
Explore Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460359/explore-japan-poster-templateView license
“Butterflies” by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
“Butterflies” by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087489/butterflies-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Japan poster template
Travel to Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062838/travel-japan-poster-templateView license
Leaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuan
Leaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143041/image-scenery-flower-birdsFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template, editable text
Hanami festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913089/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain license
Off-white Ixora flower background, vintage botanical border, editable design
Off-white Ixora flower background, vintage botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120553/off-white-ixora-flower-background-vintage-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Inro with Chrysanthemums outside Veranda Screens, with Netsuke (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese and Kyukoku
Inro with Chrysanthemums outside Veranda Screens, with Netsuke (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese and Kyukoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141262/photo-image-animal-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom festival poster template
Cherry blossom festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460000/cherry-blossom-festival-poster-templateView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom, green desktop wallpaper, editable design
Cherry blossom, green desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176391/cherry-blossom-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Actor Jitsukawa Enzaburo as a Samurai (1854-65 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
The Actor Jitsukawa Enzaburo as a Samurai (1854-65 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142430/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful Japan quote Instagram post template
Beautiful Japan quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630353/beautiful-japan-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Blossoming Cherry Trees after Sakai Hōitsu
Blossoming Cherry Trees after Sakai Hōitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086895/blossoming-cherry-trees-after-sakai-hoitsuFree Image from public domain license
Sakura season Instagram post template
Sakura season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516835/sakura-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Festival Scenes
Festival Scenes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706668/festival-scenesFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517426/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Festival Scenes
Festival Scenes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706536/festival-scenesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791334/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Komurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Komurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license