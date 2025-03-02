Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekorea public domainfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationThree Geisha Enjoying a Snack (ca. 1710-1730 (Edo)) by MasanobuOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 982 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1472 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarExplore Asia Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974937/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseOiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141089/two-men-and-geisha-outdoors-ca-1791-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102806/travel-seoul-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102817/travel-seoul-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKakaku zensei sen (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142589/kakaku-zensei-sen-1860-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141758/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKorea investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921735/korea-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738576/travel-seoul-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141774/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-ca-1845-1846-late-edo-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Korea Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694902/south-korea-instagram-post-templateView licenseReproduction: Tosei sanjuni so (ca. 1791-1841 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nishimiya Shinroku Gangetsudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141090/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseDPRK Constitution Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947885/dprk-constitution-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141738/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925540/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial Print (Shini-e) (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142469/memorial-print-shini-e-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseSeichu gishi den (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141853/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi (ca. 1833-1834 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Hoeidohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141644/image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685990/korean-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHonen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142007/honen-tewaza-ca-1851-53-late-edo-utagawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain licenseStop asian hate poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607315/stop-asian-hate-poster-templateView licenseReproduction: Actor and Two Women Walking by a River (1725-1815 (Edo)) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExplore asia app blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160708/explore-asia-app-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDaikoku (1741-1764 (Edo)) by Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140996/daikoku-1741-1764-edo-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (ca. 1801-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141136/matsumoto-koshiro-ca-1801-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license