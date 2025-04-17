rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurine ("Okimono") of a Dragon Emerging from Waves (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Save
Edit Image
public domain dragon artdragonartcakedesignpublic domainfoodwaves
Dragon on opened book remixed by rawpixel
Dragon on opened book remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002951/dragon-opened-book-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figurine ("Okimono") of a Lion with a Ball (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Figurine ("Okimono") of a Lion with a Ball (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141674/figurine-okimono-lion-with-ball-mid-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723575/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Incense Burner ("Koro") in the Form of the Kirin (late 18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Incense Burner ("Koro") in the Form of the Kirin (late 18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141059/photo-image-lion-dog-animalFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118428/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
Incense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richiku
Incense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141696/photo-image-dragon-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Alien flying UFO cartoon, editable funky cartoon design
Alien flying UFO cartoon, editable funky cartoon design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894010/alien-flying-ufo-cartoon-editable-funky-cartoon-designView license
Writer's Seal with Grazing Deer (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Ohara Mitsuhiro
Writer's Seal with Grazing Deer (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Ohara Mitsuhiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141575/writers-seal-with-grazing-deer-19th-century-edo-meiji-ohara-mitsuhiroFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116633/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Incense Burner ("Koro") with Rearing Lion (1800-1830 (Edo)) by Japanese
Incense Burner ("Koro") with Rearing Lion (1800-1830 (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141393/incense-burner-koro-with-rearing-lion-1800-1830-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram story template, editable social media design
Chinese new year Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644881/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sculpture ("Okimono") with a Rat on a Daikon (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Komarujo of Mikawachi
Sculpture ("Okimono") with a Rat on a Daikon (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Komarujo of Mikawachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142966/photo-image-animal-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion poster template
Restaurant promotion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786844/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView license
Rat Eating a Daikon (ca. 1766-1800 (Edo)) by Japanese
Rat Eating a Daikon (ca. 1766-1800 (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141057/rat-eating-daikon-ca-1766-1800-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year poster template and design
Happy Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724947/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Jar with Fu-lion Cover (mid 16th century (Muromachi)) by Japanese
Jar with Fu-lion Cover (mid 16th century (Muromachi)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140825/jar-with-fu-lion-cover-mid-16th-century-muromachi-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341845/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box for Incense Pellets (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Box for Incense Pellets (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141497/box-for-incense-pellets-early-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050122/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Incense Container (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Masaki Sozaburo
Incense Container (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Masaki Sozaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141472/incense-container-1st-half-19th-century-edo-masaki-sozaburoFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002982/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lion with Ball (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
Lion with Ball (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140959/lion-with-ball-18th-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959189/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Chinese Boys on Hobby Horses (early-mid 19th century (Edo)) by Chikuyosai Tomochika I
Chinese Boys on Hobby Horses (early-mid 19th century (Edo)) by Chikuyosai Tomochika I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141242/photo-image-horses-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959190/restaurant-promotion-facebook-story-templateView license
Figurine ("okimono") of a Happy Chinese Boy (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
Figurine ("okimono") of a Happy Chinese Boy (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142992/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant dragon logo template, editable design
Chinese restaurant dragon logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576064/chinese-restaurant-dragon-logo-template-editable-designView license
Chaire (Tea Caddy) (1650-1799 (Edo)) by Japanese
Chaire (Tea Caddy) (1650-1799 (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140876/chaire-tea-caddy-1650-1799-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Tigress with Two Cubs (mid-19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Attributed to Miyasaka Hakuryu II
Tigress with Two Cubs (mid-19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Attributed to Miyasaka Hakuryu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141698/photo-image-cat-tiger-animalFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959191/restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Teapot for Steeped Tea (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Otagaki Rengetsu and Kuroda Koryo
Teapot for Steeped Tea (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Otagaki Rengetsu and Kuroda Koryo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141647/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant vintage logo template, editable design
Chinese restaurant vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776965/chinese-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Tea Caddy (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Tea Caddy (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141432/tea-caddy-1st-half-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829357/restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Jar for Powdered Tea (17th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Jar for Powdered Tea (17th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140846/jar-for-powdered-tea-17th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant vintage logo template, editable design
Chinese restaurant vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001954/chinese-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Incense Box (early 19th century (Edo)) by Style of Ogata Kenzan
Incense Box (early 19th century (Edo)) by Style of Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141459/incense-box-early-19th-century-edo-style-ogata-kenzanFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year poster template
Chinese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118436/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Vase (kabin) (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Vase (kabin) (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141460/vase-kabin-early-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license