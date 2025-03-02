Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekoreadogjapanpublic domain porcelain figurineanimalpatternartdesignIncense Burner in the Form of a Dog (ca. 1750-1800 (Edo)) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1338 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCelebrate white day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713892/celebrate-white-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141696/photo-image-dragon-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140572/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIncense Container ("Kogo") in the Form of a Mandarin Duck (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141465/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina aesthetic collage png sticker, vintage paper texture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072742/ballerina-aesthetic-collage-png-sticker-vintage-paper-texture-editable-designView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") with Chinese Trigrams for Fire and Mountains (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141287/photo-image-fire-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy white day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460329/happy-white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuail Incense Burner (1700-1772 (Edo)) by Kamejohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140913/quail-incense-burner-1700-1772-edo-kamejoFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459943/celebrate-white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") in the Form of the Kirin (late 18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141059/photo-image-lion-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080793/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView licenseFresh Water Jar ("Mizusashi") with Branch of Roses (ca. 1725-1765 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140983/photo-image-roses-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140571/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIncense Container ("Kogo") in the Form of a Mouse (ca. 1800 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141111/incense-container-kogo-the-form-mouse-ca-1800-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099559/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView licenseBrush Rest in the Form of Boys with a Snowball (1800-1830 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141427/brush-rest-the-form-boys-with-snowball-1800-1830-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina aesthetic collage, vintage paper texture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047039/ballerina-aesthetic-collage-vintage-paper-texture-editable-designView licenseVase in the Form of a Bamboo Stalk (ca. 1700-1750 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140868/vase-the-form-bamboo-stalk-ca-1700-1750-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495093/celebrate-white-day-poster-templateView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") with Rearing Lion (1800-1830 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141393/incense-burner-koro-with-rearing-lion-1800-1830-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") with Domestic Scenes (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141225/photo-image-person-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite Day ideas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407733/white-day-ideas-facebook-post-templateView licenseSquare Dish with Chrysanthemums (ca. 1860 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157576/square-dish-with-chrysanthemums-ca-1860-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496630/white-day-ideas-poster-templateView licenseIncense Burner in the Form of Four Chinese Boys on a Standing Drumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9315072/incense-burner-the-form-four-chinese-boys-standing-drumFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461126/white-day-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuail Incense Burner (1700-1772 (Edo)) by Kamejohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140938/quail-incense-burner-1700-1772-edo-kamejoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy White Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117940/happy-white-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseTea Whisk Holder from a Portable Tea Set (1825-1875 (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141686/tea-whisk-holder-from-portable-tea-set-1825-1875-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day voucher Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460739/white-day-voucher-facebook-story-templateView licenseDish with Vase and Flowers (1700-1725 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140944/dish-with-vase-and-flowers-1700-1725-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117901/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTea Whisk Holder (1825-1875 (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141677/tea-whisk-holder-1825-1875-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407697/happy-white-day-poster-templateView licensePlate (ca. 18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140894/plate-ca-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy White Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117939/happy-white-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseIncense Burner with Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8142773/incense-burner-with-coverFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day promo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118005/white-day-promo-instagram-post-templateView licenseEwer with Formal Floral Designs (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141702/ewer-with-formal-floral-designs-mid-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license