Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetokyo fashiontreefacepeopleartmenjapanese artvintageTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by ToyokuniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1272 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (ca. 1801-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141136/matsumoto-koshiro-ca-1801-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSawamura Tanosuke II as Courtesan Osono (ca. 1802-1817 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141138/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInstrumental music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseHachimai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141117/hachimai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712331/discover-japan-instagram-post-templatesView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441131/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141979/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443437/visit-tokyo-instagram-post-templateView licenseKakaku zensei sen (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142589/kakaku-zensei-sen-1860-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499806/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHachi mai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141114/hachi-mai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Kabuki Role: Wife Omaki (1855 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142485/the-kabuki-role-wife-omaki-1855-late-edo-yoshiiku-and-kagaya-kichibeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiura mekake Wakakusa (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142499/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseA Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseReproduction: Tosei sanjuni so (ca. 1791-1841 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nishimiya Shinroku Gangetsudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141090/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShunko shichi fuku asobi (ca. 1800-1831 (late Edo)) by Utamaro II and Tsuru ya Kinsukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141123/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license