Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookwoodpeopleartvintagepublic domainclothingChushingura (ca. 1800-1825 (Edo)) by HidemaroOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1360 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseChushingura (ca. 1800-1825 (Edo)) by Hidemaro and Maruya Jimpachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141099/chushingura-ca-1800-1825-edo-hidemaro-and-maruya-jimpachiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseChushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141738/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushingura gishi den (1856 (late Edo)) by Kunitsuna and Yamadaya Shobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142504/chushingura-gishi-den-1856-late-edo-kunitsuna-and-yamadaya-shobeiFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushingura: Hangan and Moronao (1832-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141760/chushingura-hangan-and-moronao-1832-1864-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141853/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141879/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141758/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kojima of Horiechohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141775/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141854/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141806/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141873/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseChushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141195/chushingura-before-1842-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-senishiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kioemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141731/chushingura-ca-1843-1845-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-aritaya-kioemonFree Image from public domain licenseRead more blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460951/read-more-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKanadehon Chushingura (1760-1849 (Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika and Iseya Riheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141048/kanadehon-chushingura-1760-1849-edo-hokusai-katsushika-and-iseya-riheiFree Image from public domain licenseRead more Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478724/read-more-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142688/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain license