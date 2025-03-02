rawpixel
Articulated Praying Mantis (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
japanesekorea public domainanimalartvintagedesignpublic domainmetal
Explore asia app blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160708/explore-asia-app-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Brush Rest in the Shape of a Praying Mantis (ca. 1800 (late Edo)) by Murata Seimin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141110/photo-image-animal-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Box in the Shape of Sixteen Arhats in a Begging Bow (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141364/photo-image-birthday-cake-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Crab Box (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141368/crab-box-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Explore asia app poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160730/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Incense Burner in Form of a Praying Mantis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185059/incense-burner-form-praying-mantisFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate white day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459459/celebrate-white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Small Crab Box (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141366/small-crab-box-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974937/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bamboo Section with Ants and a Worm (mid-late 19th century (Meiji)) by Shibayama Soichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142908/photo-image-honey-bee-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crab Box (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141443/crab-box-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Seoul social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102806/travel-seoul-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Fuchi with Praying Mantis (1775-1815 (Edo)) by Uesugi Kazutsura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144518/fuchi-with-praying-mantis-1775-1815-edo-uesugi-kazutsuraFree Image from public domain license
Korean New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814008/korean-new-year-poster-templateView license
Vase with the Warrior Yoshitsune (ca. 1880 (Meiji)) by Ishikawa Komei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142915/vase-with-the-warrior-yoshitsune-ca-1880-meiji-ishikawa-komeiFree Image from public domain license
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593135/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reclining Ox (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Kaigyokusai Masatsugu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141566/reclining-19th-century-edo-meiji-kaigyokusai-masatsuguFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kashira with Praying Mantis (1774-1815 (Edo)) by Uesugi Kazutsura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144457/kashira-with-praying-mantis-1774-1815-edo-uesugi-kazutsuraFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Incense Burner with Lotus Pond Design (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141338/incense-burner-with-lotus-pond-design-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Seoul blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102817/travel-seoul-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sword Guard (Tsuba) with the Rabbit in the Moon (late 19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Nakamura Chikayori
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145545/photo-image-moon-sword-designFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kashira with Crane (mid 19th century (late Edo)) by Yatsuji Katsutomi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145255/kashira-with-crane-mid-19th-century-late-edo-yatsuji-katsutomiFree Image from public domain license
Authentic food taste Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12442207/authentic-food-taste-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Water Dropper with Rabbit in Landscape with Distant Mountains (19th century (Edo)) by Gotô Shinjô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140768/photo-image-person-art-swordFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670164/vintage-crane-bird-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box with Autumn Flora under a Full Moon (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141243/box-with-autumn-flora-under-full-moon-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670320/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crab (ca. 1818-1843 (late Edo)) by Hidemitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141528/crab-ca-1818-1843-late-edo-hidemitsuFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Farmers at Waterwheel (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikkosai Ogawa Somin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142960/farmers-waterwheel-late-19th-century-meiji-ikkosai-ogawa-sominFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Inro Depicting Peacocks and Peonies with Netsuke in Shape of a Clam (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Tachibana Hogyokusai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142005/photo-image-peacocks-animal-woodFree Image from public domain license
Explore asia app social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160737/explore-asia-app-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Box with Peonies (1827-1886 (late Edo; Meiji)) by Hagiya Katsuhira and Hagiya Katsuhiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141520/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license