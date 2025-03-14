Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationIchikawa Ichizo II as Sakata Zohachi, Sawamura Tanosuke II as Hana no ya Yaegiri (ca. 1814-1817 (late Edo)) by Ashiyuki and ShiochoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1289 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. 