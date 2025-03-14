rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Save
Edit Image
facebookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobei
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141854/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobei
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141873/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Juni dan zoku Kanadehon chushingura (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Mitaya Kihachi
Juni dan zoku Kanadehon chushingura (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Mitaya Kihachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Kokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Kokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobei
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141879/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Kokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Kokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Otoko shonin no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Kunihisa
Otoko shonin no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Kunihisa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142789/otoko-shonin-uchi-1865-late-edo-kunihisaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemon
Chushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141738/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Sanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Sanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141827/sanjurokku-sen-uchi-1835-1900-late-edo-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Chushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senishi
Chushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141195/chushingura-before-1842-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-senishiFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
The Kabuki Role: Wife Omaki (1855 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibei
The Kabuki Role: Wife Omaki (1855 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142485/the-kabuki-role-wife-omaki-1855-late-edo-yoshiiku-and-kagaya-kichibeiFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142444/kanadehon-chushingura-1855-1869-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitaki-and-yaozenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Chushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senichi
Chushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141190/chushingura-before-1842-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-senichiFree Image from public domain license
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Chushingura gishi den (1856 (late Edo)) by Kunitsuna and Yamadaya Shobei
Chushingura gishi den (1856 (late Edo)) by Kunitsuna and Yamadaya Shobei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142504/chushingura-gishi-den-1856-late-edo-kunitsuna-and-yamadaya-shobeiFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiokaya Bunsuke
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiokaya Bunsuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142328/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141782/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Nogaku zue (ca. 1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (ca. 1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143759/nogaku-zue-ca-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142468/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license