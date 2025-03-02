rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Arashi Kanjuro as Giheiji in Mud (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
Save
Edit Image
ukiyo-efacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bando Mitsugoro III and Autumn Grasses (ca. 1821-1831 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
Bando Mitsugoro III and Autumn Grasses (ca. 1821-1831 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141561/image-background-floral-grassesFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseshi
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141776/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Festival (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosuke
Festival (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142581/festival-1860-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-daikokuya-kinnosukeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oniazami Kiyokichi and Izayoi Osaya Travelling (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kageya Kichibei
Oniazami Kiyokichi and Izayoi Osaya Travelling (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kageya Kichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Sumo Wrestlers: Hoku and Juhatsu (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichi
Two Sumo Wrestlers: Hoku and Juhatsu (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141870/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141825/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Interior Scene by a Hibachi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya Tobei
Interior Scene by a Hibachi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya Tobei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Enshuya Matabei
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Enshuya Matabei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141806/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Monk with a Signed Poem (1861 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Monk with a Signed Poem (1861 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142645/monk-with-signed-poem-1861-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Matsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Matsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kojima of Horiecho
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kojima of Horiecho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141775/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Asahina Meets Emma and Jizo in Hell (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosuke
Asahina Meets Emma and Jizo in Hell (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142584/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dai [ ] [ ] kaku ya (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Dai [ ] [ ] kaku ya (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142570/dai-kaku-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Robber Chief Tozoku Jiraiya (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Robber Chief Tozoku Jiraiya (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142446/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Kokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Kokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Man and Woman Have a Disagreement (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hori Takichi of Yushima
Man and Woman Have a Disagreement (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hori Takichi of Yushima
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142486/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Chushingura: Hangan and Moronao (1832-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Chushingura: Hangan and Moronao (1832-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141760/chushingura-hangan-and-moronao-1832-1864-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141979/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain license