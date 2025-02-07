Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageedolady japan paintkorea public domaintreefacepersoncherry blossomsartLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by ToyoshigeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 840 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1259 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseOiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460423/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141089/two-men-and-geisha-outdoors-ca-1791-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13136175/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460102/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141979/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseYoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157654/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseHonen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142007/honen-tewaza-ca-1851-53-late-edo-utagawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan social media post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597416/travel-japan-social-media-post-template-editable-textView licenseMitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566311/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseIchikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakamura Matsue III as the Wife Omaka (ca. 1813-32 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Honseihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseHachimai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141117/hachimai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791336/hanami-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSawamura Tanosuke II as Courtesan Osono (ca. 1802-1817 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141138/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062838/travel-japan-poster-templateView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517275/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseOgura nazorae hyakunin isshu (1845 (Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Iba ya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142028/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517274/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman reading, view of Mount Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157664/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407882/hanami-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141506/matsumoto-koshiro-1801-1832-late-edo-kuniyasu-and-hori-takichiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan and Woman Have a Disagreement (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hori Takichi of Yushimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142486/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license