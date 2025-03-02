rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Peacock and Peahen with Chick and Peonies (ca. 1840-50 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
Save
Edit Image
japanpatterns vintagebirds vintage goldgold patternvintage peacockflowerjapanese artjapanese ink
Japanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701555/japanese-ink-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Peacock and Peahen with Flowering Prunus (ca. 1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
Peacock and Peahen with Flowering Prunus (ca. 1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Mori Ippo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141710/image-peacock-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tsuba with Peacock and Peahen among Peonies (1843 (late Edo)) by Ishiguro Masachika
Tsuba with Peacock and Peahen among Peonies (1843 (late Edo)) by Ishiguro Masachika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145446/photo-image-peacock-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chienai in the Chrysanthemum Garden (ca. 1832-48 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu I and Tenki
Chienai in the Chrysanthemum Garden (ca. 1832-48 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu I and Tenki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141634/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView license
Shitennoji garan kagami (1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kawaoto
Shitennoji garan kagami (1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kawaoto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142248/shitennoji-garan-kagami-1849-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kawaotoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage Japanese peacock background, editable design
Aesthetic vintage Japanese peacock background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720879/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView license
Dogi taikoki (ca. 1865 (late Edo)) by Hironobu
Dogi taikoki (ca. 1865 (late Edo)) by Hironobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142397/dogi-taikoki-ca-1865-late-edo-hironobuFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage Japanese peacock background, editable design
Aesthetic vintage Japanese peacock background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026367/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
The Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142631/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723366/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView license
Three Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Three Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141984/three-part-print-sugawara-buyuden-ca-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8451313/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView license
A Courtier on Horseback (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Kashimado
A Courtier on Horseback (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Kashimado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141547/courtier-horseback-ca-1821-1841-late-edo-shigeharu-and-kashimadoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Keisei Omonguchi (1823 (late Edo)) by Hokushu
Keisei Omonguchi (1823 (late Edo)) by Hokushu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141656/keisei-omonguchi-1823-late-edo-hokushuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
Vintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936359/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView license
Arashi Kitsusaburo II Attacks Fujikawa Tomokichi I (1822-1828 (late Edo)) by Ashiyuki and Honsei
Arashi Kitsusaburo II Attacks Fujikawa Tomokichi I (1822-1828 (late Edo)) by Ashiyuki and Honsei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141657/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Temple Door with Peacocks (17th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Temple Door with Peacocks (17th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140849/temple-door-with-peacocks-17th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box with Peonies (1827-1886 (late Edo; Meiji)) by Hagiya Katsuhira and Hagiya Katsuhiro
Box with Peonies (1827-1886 (late Edo; Meiji)) by Hagiya Katsuhira and Hagiya Katsuhiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141520/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese peacock mobile wallpaper illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese peacock mobile wallpaper illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027190/vintage-japanese-peacock-mobile-wallpaper-illustration-editable-designView license
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Wataya Kibei
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Wataya Kibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142481/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage peacock mobile wallpaper, Japanese illustration, editable design
Vintage peacock mobile wallpaper, Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936250/vintage-peacock-mobile-wallpaper-japanese-illustration-editable-designView license
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141663/onnagata-the-onoe-family-ca-1834-79-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danzo V or VI as Sanshichiro Shinko (ca. 1842-59 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Tenki
Ichikawa Danzo V or VI as Sanshichiro Shinko (ca. 1842-59 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Tenki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141717/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chuko kyoka awase (ca. 1847-52 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkado
Chuko kyoka awase (ca. 1847-52 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141852/chuko-kyoka-awase-ca-1847-52-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kinkadoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nakamura Matsue III as the Wife Omaka (ca. 1813-32 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Honsei
Nakamura Matsue III as the Wife Omaka (ca. 1813-32 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Honsei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Temple Door with Peacocks (17th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Temple Door with Peacocks (17th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140848/temple-door-with-peacocks-17th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Oriental peacock phone wallpaper, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
Oriental peacock phone wallpaper, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8451388/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Satamoyo Kabuki no Inazume (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu II
Satamoyo Kabuki no Inazume (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141926/satamoyo-kabuki-inazume-ca-1850-late-edo-shigeharuFree Image from public domain license