Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekorea public domainkoreasamuraifacepersonartjapanese artvintageJihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya RinnosukeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1212 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142088/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141853/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142180/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142206/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142141/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142140/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974937/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142110/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102806/travel-seoul-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142200/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102817/travel-seoul-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142201/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142085/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738576/travel-seoul-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142087/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDPRK Constitution Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947885/dprk-constitution-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiura mekake Wakakusa (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142499/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925540/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142722/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142723/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142702/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Korea Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694902/south-korea-instagram-post-templateView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142773/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseKorea investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921735/korea-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141774/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-ca-1845-1846-late-edo-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseKorea poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802220/korea-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142740/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseExplore asia app blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160708/explore-asia-app-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142696/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license