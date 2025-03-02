rawpixel
Group of Actors From Different Plays (?) (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Yoshifuji and Tamaya Sosuke
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Komurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors' Costumes of Longevity and Luck (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Group of Retainers Seated on Stage (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichi
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Seichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sawamura Tanosuke II as Courtesan Osono (ca. 1802-1817 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamaguchiya Tobei
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Matsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabei
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Nakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Geisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Kabuki Role: Wife Omaki (1855 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibei
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Shunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Kokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
A Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiya
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Sanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
