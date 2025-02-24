Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-eleavesfaceautumn leavespatternpersonartmanSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya IchibeiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 844 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1266 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJournal idea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398862/journal-idea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141990/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398856/autumn-coming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141981/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059746/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142303/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059663/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141869/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWater texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067353/png-aesthetic-art-autumnView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059751/flower-border-editable-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141825/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWater texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067352/png-aesthetic-art-autumnView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142220/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919913/flower-border-editable-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498684/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208414/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142250/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208438/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseFuryu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license3D environmentalist planting tree editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394145/environmentalist-planting-tree-editable-remixView licenseTriptych: Kiichi Hogen sanryaku no maki (1851 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu II and Kashimadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142297/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHands of God and Adam background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775171/image-adult-art-close-upView licenseActors' Costumes of Longevity and Luck (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141868/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHand pointing map background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976164/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView licenseTetraptych: Ka, cho, fu, getsu (ca. 1835-36 (late Edo)) by Hokuei and Wataya Kiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141662/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHand pointing map background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976166/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView licenseNise Murasaki Inaka Genji (1867 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Unidentifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142809/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377673/pumpkin-pie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Sumo Wrestlers: Hoku and Juhatsu (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141870/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain license