Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacepatternpersonartjapanese artpublic domainillustrationSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya IchibeiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1271 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141979/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141869/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141981/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142303/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142220/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142250/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseKakyo imayo sugata (1850-1880) by Yoshitora and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142273/kakyo-imayo-sugata-1850-1880-yoshitora-and-izumiya-ichibeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseFuryu bijin kuruma hiki (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141897/furyu-bijin-kuruma-hiki-ca-1849-1853-late-edo-kikugawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141854/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseHonen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142007/honen-tewaza-ca-1851-53-late-edo-utagawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness idea, grid color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205943/business-idea-grid-color-remix-editable-designView licenseTriptych: Kiichi Hogen sanryaku no maki (1851 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu II and Kashimadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142297/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseActors' Costumes of Longevity and Luck (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141868/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseIchikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain license